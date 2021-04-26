Report underlines importance of brands knowing where ads will be displayed

by Kristina Knight

Integral Ad Science has released the H2 2020 Media Quality Report and among the more interesting findings is this: brands are being exposed to greater safety risks - namely having their ads displayed adjacent to adult content or hate speech. According to their data mobile video, which is the safest ad format to mitigate ad fraud (0.3%), is actually the least safe when it comes to brand risk (8.6%).

Both adult content and hate speech have seen skyrocketing amounts of content over the past year as consumers dealt with a divisive US Presidential election, pandemic fears, and an influx of new racist and supremacist content. Overall, US-based desktop video content increased its brand risk by 2.9% YoY; interestingly, Canada scored a decreased in brand risk with a 2.4% YoY decrease is risky content.

"As marketers evolved their strategies in the second half of 2020, our latest MQR report shows greater adoption of tools that mitigate ad fraud and brand risk around digital content," said Tony Marlow, Chief Marketing Officer, IAS. "These unique insights also showcase the huge opportunities for marketers related to contextual targeting and emerging platforms such as CTV. Right now, every impression counts and ensuring ads are viewable by real people in the environments that align with campaign objectives has never been more important."

