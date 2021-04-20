Report: Podcast listenership on the rise

by Kristina Knight

"In the near quarter of a century that the Infinite Dial has been the survey of record for digital audio, the space has never been more vibrant, or more diverse, than it is today," said Tom Webster, Senior Vice President at Edison Research and co-author of the report. "Podcasting, in particular, has made great gains with women and non-White audiences, and truly reflects the diversity of America."

According to the new Infinite Dial 2021 report podcast usage skyrocketed, after an initial decline in use, during the pandemic. About 80 million Americans are now listening to podcasts as least weekly; that is just over one-quarter of Americans over the age of 12. About half of listeners are White, 16% are Latino, and 13% African American; 10% are other demographics.

The surge in listenership has brought with it another surge - the ownership of smart speakers with about one-third of Americans saying they own and use smart speakers at home; that is a 22% increase in ownership over the previous report.

"While many of us are still not back to some semblance of our pre-COVID lives, over time we began to reclaim our opportunities for listening. We went for long walks. We played audio on our smart speakers more. We even listened to podcasts with other people. By the autumn of 2020, not only had the declines in podcast listening been reversed, but weekly podcast consumers were listening to podcasts a half hour more per week than they had prior to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus," writes Webster (via Medium).

Other interesting findings from The Infinite Dial report include:

• 88% of Americans over age 12 own a smartphone

• 44% of 12-34 year olds say they use social media site TikTok

• 1 in 5 have watched live streams of video games

• 47% of those surveyed say they use Facebook the most of all social media platforms

Edison Research and Triton Digital collaborating on the report, which can be accessed here.

