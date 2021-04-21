Linqia: 71% of marketers to increase influencer spending

by Kristina Knight

Many of those marketers are turning to TikTok with the hope that the current favorite of social media users to reap rewards for their brands. Linqia's report finds that 68% of marketers say they'll use TikTok for their influencer campaigns this year; that is a more than 300% increase over those who said the same in 2020.

But don't think all the budget dollars will go to social media users with huge follower counts. Linqia's report find that most (80%) of enterprise marketers plan to work with micro-influencers, an increase of 10% over 2020 preferences. Researchers further found that most (86%) are using shoppable links in influencer campaigns and that about 60% say 'engagement metrics' are their key measurement tool.

More data from Linqia can be accessed here.

As to how the social media space is breaking down, Pew Research finds that 7 in 10 Americans continue to use social media sites regularly with the bulk using video site YouTube (81%), social media giant Facebook (69%), and photo-heavy site Instagram (40%) the most. About 21% of Americans are using TikTok, but that site's adoption and growth continues at a sharp pace.

And, while social media usage continues to skew toward younger people, the key demographics are all represented. Usage for many continues to be high with 49% of Facebook users saying they visit the site multiple times per day; more than one-third of Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube users also say they visit multiple times each day.

More data from Pew can be accessed here.

