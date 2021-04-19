How the use of SPACs are changing publishers' business

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How has the use of SPACs changed over the past year?

Patrick O'Leary, CEO, Boostr: It's funny, a neighbor of mine in Manhattan was with a SPAC two years ago and it was the first time I'd heard of it and didn't quite understand it. At the time they were largely unknown to myself and probably the broader market. Their sudden popularity is driven by faster time to IPO, lower cost to IPO, better ownership control vs private equity, higher public company multiples and liquidity. It's like the HOV lane for IPOs versus the traditional approach.



Kristina: Has this been a good thing for publishers, both the larger names and smaller?

Patrick: It's yet to be seen. There's more hype than transaction volume so far. The market pull back in the last two weeks soured the market a bit as some big tech SPACs saw valuation setbacks. Taboola had a nice outcome via SPAC and there's rumors of digital publishers eyeing them to provide an exit event. While solving for pent up investor demand for liquidity via SPAC might be good for publishers, the reality of being a public company may be more challenging. If a publisher is only growing 5-10% it's hard to see how they'll get and maintain a healthy multiple in the public market. The public scrutiny of their financials and operations is likely to be challenging for the leadership teams in addition to the increased costs of public compliance and reporting.



Kristina: Do you expect SPAC usage to continue on this trajectory as we move forward?

Patrick: I think there will be a short term boost in SPACs in media but am skeptical that it's a long term strategy. One of the challenges for the media industry for investors is they don't often produce venture capital like growth rates and return on investment. If going public is such a great opportunity for a publisher, they would've likely moved forward before SPACs. Well that hasn't been happening - that indicates reluctance due to the risk and uncertainty of going to the public markets. If you can't keep up organic growth rates the public markets can be pretty brutal resulting in lower stock prices, low employee morale, turnover and a host of issues. There's likely more hype here for publishers.



Kristina: What does the increase in SPACs mean for digital publishers?

Patric: In the near term we'll probably see SPAC's used as a "roll up" tool for acquiring several small to mid-sized publishers where a buyer seeks an audience scale play. PE firms have been circling media since COVID using this "roll up" strategy initially in B2B publishing and may expand into more traditional digital some even using their SPACs. There's definitely interest in the industry to find and build the next digital Conde Nast and Hearst's of the world across various investor categories including media companies.



Kristina: What about others in the digital space?

Patrick: AdTech represents a unique opportunity for SPACs. First, there's a decent sized category of $100M+ revenue companies (MediaMath, TripleLift, etc) that are probably looking at this as the go public HOV lane. Second, there's a lot of interest in "mini walled gardens" due to Google killing third party cookies resulting in companies needing a full stack adtech solution. This is where media magnates or private equity may come in and use SPACs as a rollup opportunity to compete against the likes of Google, Magnite and The Trade Desk.

