BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Internet : April 05, 2021


Expert: Steps to take on World Backup Day

Over the past year ransomware, phishing and malware attacks, and other fraudulent practices have skyrocketed as the world's businesses moved to remote working conditions. But even as workers return to offices, there are ways to better protect company data, and even more reason to do so.

by Kristina Knight

World Backup Day is March 31, but even though that day is now in 2021's rearview mirror, it isn't too late to back up your company's data.

"Each organization is different," said Infrascale CEO Russel Reeder. "But one thing all businesses have in common is a desire to eradicate downtime and data loss. Organizations can and should protect their data, and their businesses as a whole, by enabling comprehensive data protection with modern backup and disaster recovery solutions and strategies."

According to the World Backup Day website about 30% of people have never backed up their computers and personal devices, and 1 in 10 people will have their smartphone infected by some kind of malicious crawler every month. Added to that, nearly one-third (29%) of data disasters - like a crashed computer or phone - are caused by accident.

"Data protection can come into play in a wide array of important ways - including data security and encryption, data recovery, email protection, and data archiving," said Reeder. "Data protection by way of backup and disaster recovery is essential for modern business. It really is the only way to ensure that a business can return to a pre-compromised state or to full working order as efficiently and effectively as possible."

According to experts, personal data can and should be backed up to an external or USB drive periodically. For large organizations, a cloud server may be a good option for data backup.






Tags: data backup, Infrascale, online backup, World Backup Day








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2021/04/expert-steps-to-take-on-world-backup-day.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.