Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : April 05, 2021
Expert: Steps to take on World Backup Day
Over the past year ransomware, phishing and malware attacks, and other fraudulent practices have skyrocketed as the world's businesses moved to remote working conditions. But even as workers return to offices, there are ways to better protect company data, and even more reason to do so.
World Backup Day is March 31, but even though that day is now in 2021's rearview mirror, it isn't too late to back up your company's data.
"Each organization is different," said Infrascale CEO Russel Reeder. "But one thing all businesses have in common is a desire to eradicate downtime and data loss. Organizations can and should protect their data, and their businesses as a whole, by enabling comprehensive data protection with modern backup and disaster recovery solutions and strategies."
According to the World Backup Day website about 30% of people have never backed up their computers and personal devices, and 1 in 10 people will have their smartphone infected by some kind of malicious crawler every month. Added to that, nearly one-third (29%) of data disasters - like a crashed computer or phone - are caused by accident.
"Data protection can come into play in a wide array of important ways - including data security and encryption, data recovery, email protection, and data archiving," said Reeder. "Data protection by way of backup and disaster recovery is essential for modern business. It really is the only way to ensure that a business can return to a pre-compromised state or to full working order as efficiently and effectively as possible."
According to experts, personal data can and should be backed up to an external or USB drive periodically. For large organizations, a cloud server may be a good option for data backup.
Tags: data backup, Infrascale, online backup, World Backup Day
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report finds coupon fraud costing merchants $100 million per year
- Expert: Steps to take on World Backup Day
- Top 4 tips to build community from virtual events
- Expert: Why mobile brands need cohorts
- Studies: Email, Gaming up during pandemic
- Reports: Customer expectations high for brand relations
- What booming subscription model means for marketers
- How to use digital events to create a better experience