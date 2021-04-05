Expert: Steps to take on World Backup Day

by Kristina Knight

World Backup Day is March 31, but even though that day is now in 2021's rearview mirror, it isn't too late to back up your company's data.

"Each organization is different," said Infrascale CEO Russel Reeder. "But one thing all businesses have in common is a desire to eradicate downtime and data loss. Organizations can and should protect their data, and their businesses as a whole, by enabling comprehensive data protection with modern backup and disaster recovery solutions and strategies."

According to the World Backup Day website about 30% of people have never backed up their computers and personal devices, and 1 in 10 people will have their smartphone infected by some kind of malicious crawler every month. Added to that, nearly one-third (29%) of data disasters - like a crashed computer or phone - are caused by accident.

"Data protection can come into play in a wide array of important ways - including data security and encryption, data recovery, email protection, and data archiving," said Reeder. "Data protection by way of backup and disaster recovery is essential for modern business. It really is the only way to ensure that a business can return to a pre-compromised state or to full working order as efficiently and effectively as possible."

According to experts, personal data can and should be backed up to an external or USB drive periodically. For large organizations, a cloud server may be a good option for data backup.

Tags: data backup, Infrascale, online backup, World Backup Day