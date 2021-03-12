Top 3 tips to improve data strategy

by Kristina Knight

Audience sentiment isn't a new buzzword in the digital space, but according to one expert executives need to up their investment in the measuring of sentiment. That's because knowing what audiences think, in real time, about a product or service is key to engaging them to actually complete a purchase or schedule an appointment.

"While a seven-point Likert scale will always have its purpose in a survey, applying a similar scale to naturally occurring conversations as they happen is even more powerful," said Barbie Koelker, VP of Marketing, SpikeTrap. "In continually measuring natural conversation sentiment, brands can identify the moments and factors that move audiences more holistically, even before downstream behaviors shift. In viewing sentiment around a particular conversation, topic, or product in relationship to others, brands can quickly identify and prioritize opportunities for improvement."

To do that, brands must first ask themselves not just what happened with a client but why the event happened.

"Ask why," said Koelker. "Dashboards that display what happened are not nearly as powerful as those that address why things are happening."

Second, try to understand what the audience is asking for.

"Seek audience understanding. Pay attention to shifts in sentiment, impact engagement ratio, and toxicity - to just for your brands, but also across your industry. What topics are sparking a reaction? Why?" asked Koelker.

Finally, follow the audience conversation.

"Follow the narrative," said Koelker. "People don't speak in keywords, and conversations can sprawl across platforms. Leverage a conversation analytics tool that has robust, AI-powered entity recognition so that you can capture the full picture, even as conversations spread across a myriad of digital channels."

