BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Internet : March 22, 2021


Study: Marketers relying on data platforms for connection

As more platforms allow consumers to opt out of data collection or simply stop collecting certain types of data, more marketers are in the date when it comes to audience analytics. It's why, according to a new Tealium report, a growing number of marketers and execs say they are 'leaning on' data platforms to connect.

by Kristina Knight

MarTech budgets are skyrocketing as marketers try to reach the growing number of consumers moving into the digital space. But all the money in the world won't matter if marketers don't understand the market they are targeting. Which is why many are upping their investment in marketing tech, according to Tealium's new data. Their researchers found the bulk (89%) of execs plan to spend more on MarTech in 2021 than they did in 2020, and 59% saying AI will be a key component.

"Now more than ever, organizations find success by connecting with their customers," said Heidi Bullock, CMO at Tealium. "At Tealium, we're constantly working to position the best capabilities at the forefront to help our customers better understand their customers and achieve their marketing goals. To do this effectively, we prioritize the opinions of marketers who leverage different resources in their various industries each day. Our 2021 State of the CDP Report shares a comprehensive view of the customer data platform market, diving deeper into how the technology is a key driver for customer success in today's environment."

Other interesting findings from Tealium's State of Consumer Data Privacy report include:

• 32% of execs say they'll spend 'significantly more' on MarTech in 2021
• 53% report their stacks are walled gardens that may not be cross compatible
• 59% say AI is central to their success strategy
• 62% report integration issues between MarTech stacks

More Tealium data can be found here.






Tags: advertising data, CDP report. Tealium, consumer data trends, customer data, data trends, ecommerce data








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2021/03/study-marketers-relying-on-data-platforms-for-connection.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.