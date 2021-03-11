Studies: Consumers want simplicity, are mobile wallets it?

by Kristina Knight

First, new data out from Linnworks finds that shoppers in 2021 want their experiences to

be 'effortless' - that means they want to start an online shopping trip on one device and

have that information automatically transferred to another device, they also want simpler

checkouts, and they want pandemic-related changes to stores - like buy online/pickup

in store - to continue even post-pandemic.

"The pandemic has changed commerce as we know it," said Callum Campbell, CEO at

Linnworks. "Our data shows that 79 percent of

consumers agree that commerce is more integrated into their lives today than just one

year ago. Today, it's imperative that brands are visible wherever their customers spend

time online and provide a flexible, frictionless experience at every point in the customer

journey."

One more change? They want options when it comes to paying - from mobile wallets to

pay-later options.

Which is where data out from Finaria.it could help

brands thinking about a change in their payments strategy. According to their new

report mobile wallets will become an even stronger competitor in the payments sector

over the next two years, growing from an estimated $2.4 trillion industry in 2021 to more

than $3.5 trillion in 2023. That is a 24% YoY growth rate.

More than 1 billion consumers are expected to at least partially switch to mobile wallets

by the end of 2021, with China generating about half of all mobile payments by 2023.

"The argument for a cashless society has been around for a while, but the rapid rise of

the Coronavirus crisis has intensified the debate again amid concerns about banknotes

and coins transmitting the virus. In addition to this, the increasing decline of high street

bank branches and ATMs has made the possibility of a cashless society in the next few

years more likely than ever before," write the experts from MoneyTransfers.

Their new report analyzes data from YouGov and indicates that the countries most

ready for moving to a cashless society include India, Malaysia, and the UAE; in each of

these countries at least 60% of people say they favor going cashless. The least ready?

Several Western nations, including the US, UK, and France, of which fewer than one-

third of citizens say they favor going cashless.

