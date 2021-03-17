Reports: What shoppers want - and don't - from social commerce

by Kristina Knight

Consumers want personalized experiences online but they also want their privacy, and this is causing much stress among brands and marketers. How can they deliver what the shopper wants when they aren't allowed to use shopping or surfing habit? The answer is in first party data.

"Consumers are tired of being tracked. Google, Apple, Mozilla and the likes all know it, so, of course they're pushing out new solutions that look like a safe bet for marketers scrambling to replace cookies," said Cheetah Digital CMO, Richard Jones. "Like it or not, the only way forward for brand marketers is first-party data. The future of marketing demands brands build their own databases and strengthen relationships with customers. There's no excuse for not investing into the infrastructure to do so."

As to what shoppers want from brands' campaigns - email ranks high on their list, surpassing banner ads and social media, and loyalty programs are near the top, too. According to the report 66% of shoppers will wait longer or pay more to buy from favored brands, and in return are asking for more personalized experiences and recommendations - not just a discount on their next purchase.

Shoppers are, however, increasingly shopping through social media channels. New data out from CouponFollow finds nearly half of shoppers (48%) have made a purchase directly from a social network and 67% of those shoppers did so because of a social media ad. About one-third of shoppers say they've purchased via Facebook and about one-quarter have made purchases through Instagram.

"Over 3 in 4 respondents in this study follow brands on social media, though only 48% report purchasing due to content they see on these platforms. Brands must bolster their social media efforts, being strategic to convert their followers into loyal customers. We found that factors like providing discount codes for followers or showing product reviews on social media platforms increase the likelihood of followers becoming purchasers. There are many ways brands can get gain loyal customers through social media, and we will continue to see them get creative with their content," said Mark Mezzacca, Founder, CouponFollow.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 88% of shoppers say branded posts influenced their social shopping, 48% report social groups influenced their buys

• 54% say they 'are happy' making purchases via social media sites

• Just over one-third of Facebook and Instagram users say they believe the social network can process payments safely

• 44% say there are too many social media ads, 39% say social media ads 'can be annoying'

