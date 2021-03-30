Reports: Customer expectations high for brand relations

by Kristina Knight

That is a key takeaway from new Mitto data, which finds that 78% of consumers' have increased their expectations of how brands communicate with them and that more than half (56%) worry that updates and upgrades to digital customer service will fall behind post-pandemic.

"Our research sends a clear message to brands: consumers vouch for the significant progress you've made delivering great digital customer experiences during the pandemic and have rising expectations moving forward," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "It's important that brands continue meeting these customer expectations and continue to focus on digital channels -- including chat apps, SMS and social media -- that allow brands to effectively engage consumers across the world wherever they prefer."

Speed and convenience top the list of areas in which consumers think brands have excelled in communication with them through the pandemic

More data from Mitto's survey can be found here.

Meanwhile, a new TELUS survey indicates that American consumers are in no hurry to return to some business as usual. According to their report more than 90% of consumers say they will continue online shopping and banking post-pandemic, and about three-quarters report a willingness to continue with health and wellness activities adopted during quarantine, including using more fitness and health apps.

"Given that consumers' digital behaviors will for the most part continue post-pandemic, companies that haven't already should start prioritizing ways they can deliver effortless, personalized and anticipatory customer experiences. Either brands decide to lean into digital CX in 2021, or they risk getting left behind," said Jim Radzicki, CTO, TELUS International.

More data from the TELUS survey can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, customer service, customer service trends, ecommerce, Mitto, TELUS