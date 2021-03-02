Experts predict life in 2025 will be more tech driven

by Kristina Knight

A new survey from Pew Research, asking experts what they believe life will be like in 2025 may invoke images from childhood for many Gen Xers and Millennials. Like the cartoon favorite The Jetsons, many of those surveyed believe life in 2025 will be very digitally connected with a good number of the population continuing remote work, and an increasing reliance on tele-everything, from medical appointments to school to shopping.

"The 'new normal' for the average person in 2025 will entail adapting to multiple simultaneous accelerations. ... COVID-19 will be followed by other pandemics. Atmospheric climate change will accelerate. Wetlands deterioration will accelerate. The number of homeless refugees - due to soil, crop and weather devastation - will accelerate. Information speeds and content compression will accelerate. The invasiveness and accuracy of tracking, search and recognition technologies will accelerate. Our reliance on remote-distance technologies and interfaces will accelerate," said Barry Chudakov, founder and principal of Sertain Research, via Pew Research. "The consequence of these accelerations is complexity: Problems and issues, programs and technologies, all are becoming more complex. The substrate of the new normal will be ineradicable complexity: Both our problems and our technologies (including how we deploy these technologies) have passed the stage of simple approaches.

Experts also believe consumers will increasingly seek out the latest gadgets that will keep them connected virtually to not only friends and family but to work. They suggest a skyrocketing adoption of new education and learning platforms, new work patterns and continued working from home, as well as changes to living situations - with perhaps more people living communally.

Now, for the bad, these experts also believe there will continue to be huge misinformation dumps and a growing number of people who are fooled by digital propaganda, racial injustices will continue to be magnified, and there will be an overall drop in people's security and privacy as the current trend toward authoritarianism grows.

"We've entered a new Bioinformation Age, a new period in human history characterized by the shift from privacy and personal choice to new social, government and economic structures that require our data to operate. You can expect to see a Flying Internet of Things: smart drones equipped with object- and face-recognition, audio analytics, motion detection and sense-and-avoid systems that communicate with each other in the air and back down to a command center on the ground," said Amy Webb, quantitative futurist and founder, Future Today Institute, via Pew Research. "The fate of regulation, as national governments try to reconcile the desire for public safety with a reality in which algorithms are encoded with bias, could take many years to sort out, and the result is likely a patchwork of different protocols and permissions around the world. In the Bioinformation Age, transparency, accountability and data governance are paramount, but few organizations are ready."

More takeaways from Pew Research's informal poll can be accessed here.

