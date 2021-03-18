3 email content pitfalls and how to avoid them

by Kristina Knight

First, don't get too personal in your personalization

"We've all seen the ads that are a bit too personalized, especially those that show up after you've talked about a product in real life. Despite repeatedly denying that it eavesdrops on your conversations, Facebook especially has drawn criticism for its creepy ad targeting based on data that most users didn't even know the social giant was tracking," said Jeff Kupietzky, CEO, PowerInbox. "While you'd think knowing everything about your users and personalizing their experience accordingly would be beneficial, it can actually go a bit too far. Instead, be transparent in the data you collect and invite users to opt-in to data collection by providing specific details on what you collect and how it's used. If you're asking them to sign up for an email subscription or newsletter, be clear about what they can expect, and most importantly, how they can opt-out if they so choose. This establishes a much higher level of trust and demonstrates that you really have your users' best interest/experience in mind."

Second, don't skimp on retargeting knowledge

"Showing ads for a product the customer has already purchased, attempting to upsell a customer who had a bad experience or being super pushy are all examples of bad retargeting," said Kupietzky. "Overcome bad retargeting by synchronizing your customer data across all channels. Break down silos between your email database, online targeting and customer sales data so that you have a comprehensive view of your customer experience at each touchpoint and can deliver the most helpful and relevant content. Key to this strategy is finding a unique identifier--like the customer's email address--that allows you to track user behavior and preferences across all channels."

Third, not syncing data in real time

"One of the quickest ways to annoy a customer is to serve up an ad for a product they'd absolutely love, but when they click through to buy, it's out of stock," said Kupietzky. "Place your ads programmatically in real time based on inventory data that's synced to your ad platform. This way, you can reach customers with personalized ads and real-time offers that can actually convert, rather than turn them away."

