What are the differences between social media platforms?

Social media platforms have come an incredibly long way since Myspace and other older platforms thanks to a drastic advancement in technology. Today, there are a variety of different platforms a person could choose from. While at first glance they may all look similar and seemingly do the same thing, they are actually quite different once you start using them. If you are new to social media, these differences might not be apparent immediately.

If you are looking to use a social media platform and can't decide which is best suited to your needs, here are a few things to note to set them apart and discover their differences.



Instagram

For those who are looking for a more aesthetic and professional type of platform, it would be a good idea to look into Instagram. Instagram is a visual platform that was launched in 2010 and now ten years later is accommodating roughly 1 billion monthly active users.

Unlike other social media platforms, Instagram has a more professional and high-quality look and feel to it with high-resolution pictures that seem expertly taken. This give the appearance of effort to create a truly beautiful, creative, and attractive space. There are many aspects to Instagram that have taken inspiration from other platforms such as the stories feature, the reels feature, and the shopping future.

Twitter

Twitter, being one of the older social media platforms, with its launch in 2006, has reached approximately 326 million monthly active users. This app is a fast paced social networking service through a micro blogging type style with every post limited to 240 characters or less. Twitter also allows for users to post pictures, videos, and gifs for their followers to see. Adding this feature in was one of the best steps that Twitter took as it has allowed so for more entertainment and communication to occur.

TikTok

TikTok is a relatively new social media platform and has made wave in the social media scene by reaching over 1 billion users in less than 6 years. This app is a short form video platform which allows users to post content in the moment. There is nothing complicated or fancy about TikTok and it is targeted toward those who are purely looking for entertainment, nothing overly done or beyond extra. They have a much younger demographic than the other platforms which means things need to be kept simple and entertaining in order to keep viewers engaged.

With such a vast array of social media platforms to choose from, and all of them having their own unique qualities, there is something suited for everyone.

