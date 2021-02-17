Study: Security top of mind for merchants

by Kristina Knight

That is a key takeaway from new YOTTAA data which shows that more than half of ecommerce execs say they plan to up their security game this year.

Researchers with YOTTAA found that 64% of executives are focused on security as a key initiative for 2021. Nearly all medium sized merchants (94%) say they will increase security initiatives in 2021 while about 67% of small merchants agree that security protections for shoppers are a key component of 2021 success.

Another important piece of 2021 strategy: lessening fiction from the mobile shopping side. Half (51%) of ecommerce execs say they want to improve the overall mobile shopping experience. However, a new friction point could be on the horizon.

During the 2020 holiday shopping season, many merchants were left with long delays for shipping, angering consumers. Despite that challenge, fewer than half of execs surveyed for the YOTTAA report (42%) report plans to invest in shipping or inventory challenges. Of those who are concerned about shipping and inventory issues, 53% of small businesses say it is a top area for investment in 2021.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 45% believe the gap between merchants and Amazon has widening since the beginning of the pandemic, with Amazon winning in many cases

• 53% plan to increase spending in SEO, social, and paid search to help combat Amazon's hold on the ecommerce market

• 67% of large businesses report mobile commerce is an ad budget priority for 2021

More data from the YOTTAA report can be found here.

