Study finds UK brands not ready to be cookie-less

by Kristina Knight

This is significantly higher than the global average of 78%. Researchers further found that while only about one-third of global businesses have a first-party ID solution, in the UK, only 2 in 10 businesses have a plan ready for implementation.

This lack of preparation, across the globe as well as in the UK, could spell disaster for many businesses.

"These findings need to be a wake up call for marketers - the depreciation of the cookie is a ticking time bomb. With a year to go most UK marketers currently have no plan in place, as only 22% are actively working on first-party IDs. Marketers know this is a looming problem, but after a difficult year many haven't prioritised efforts to find a replacement. In the UK, there is clearly scope for education and progress regarding first-party ID solutions," said Phil Acton, Country Manager, UK & BeNeFrance, Adform. Adform and Dynata collaborated on the report.

One reason for the slow uptake on data solutions is that many brands have been focused on the pandemic for the past year. According to researchers many businesses simply don't have the time or resources to find the data partner that is a good fit for their business.

Other interesting findings include:

• 78% of UK marketers report interest in closed, brand-owned systems for data control

• 70% of global marketers believe this kind of system would help them build trust and transparency

• 63% of UK marketers say they 'lack control' of their supply chain and note centralizing data could help restore some control

"The industry evidently understands the value of building brand gardens to maintain transparency, efficiency, and flexibility, but it requires innovative solutions to truly achieve effortless modern marketing. Providers that invest in connectability, scalability, and sophisticated reporting measures will be best positioned to deliver supply chain optimisations," said Acton. "As the marketing industry begins to reinvest budgets after a turbulent year, minimising costs and regaining data control will be its core priorities, especially as we edge towards an era without third-party cookies."

More data from the report can be accessed here.

