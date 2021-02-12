Study finds mobile users frustrated by some requirements

by Kristina Knight

This pain point could have those consumers either abandoning a purchase or, worse yet, avoiding the brand in the future.



Researchers say today's mobile consumers are frustrated with the app-install-for-transaction trend, and that even those that do install the additional apps to buy the product aren't happy. In fact three-quarters (77%) of consumers say they have abandoned at least one purchase over the past year because of a required app download to complete the purchase.



According to the report 68% find the idea of a required additional app download to complete a mobile transaction 'moderately or extremely' frustrating. And, of those that do go ahead and download to get the items wanted, more than half (58%) find the experience either moderately or extremely frustrating. They're also quite likely (62%) to clear out that unwanted app within a week of download. Nearly one-third of those people who delete apps say that doing so makes them 'think less' of the company that created it.



Other interesting findings from the Heady report include:



* 60% of those polled say they've saved about $100 over the past year because they abandoned purchases because of friction at the checking - including required app downloads

* 78% say they delete apps at least monthly, 26% say they delete apps at least weekly

* 58% of shoppers say a bad buying experience causes them to stop buying from a company and 52% say bad experiences prompt them to switch to other companies offering the same product



There are about 30,000 apps added to various app stores every day.

