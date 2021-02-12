Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : February 12, 2021
Study finds mobile users frustrated by some requirements
When it comes to mobile, consumers want fast and they want easy. But, according to one new report, they don't want additional downloads. Researchers with Optimist and Heady found that consumers are increasingly frustrated with mobile experiences that require the downloading of additional apps before they can make a purchase.
This pain point could have those consumers either abandoning a purchase or, worse yet, avoiding the brand in the future.
Researchers say today's mobile consumers are frustrated with the app-install-for-transaction trend, and that even those that do install the additional apps to buy the product aren't happy. In fact three-quarters (77%) of consumers say they have abandoned at least one purchase over the past year because of a required app download to complete the purchase.
According to the report 68% find the idea of a required additional app download to complete a mobile transaction 'moderately or extremely' frustrating. And, of those that do go ahead and download to get the items wanted, more than half (58%) find the experience either moderately or extremely frustrating. They're also quite likely (62%) to clear out that unwanted app within a week of download. Nearly one-third of those people who delete apps say that doing so makes them 'think less' of the company that created it.
Other interesting findings from the Heady report include:
* 60% of those polled say they've saved about $100 over the past year because they abandoned purchases because of friction at the checking - including required app downloads
* 78% say they delete apps at least monthly, 26% say they delete apps at least weekly
* 58% of shoppers say a bad buying experience causes them to stop buying from a company and 52% say bad experiences prompt them to switch to other companies offering the same product
There are about 30,000 apps added to various app stores every day.
Tags: app download trends, app downloads, Heady.io, m:commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile trends
