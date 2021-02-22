Study: Customer ID a problem for brands, publishers

by Kristina Knight

According to Lotame researchers most marketers (60%) say multiple interoperable identity solutions are the best option to serve relevant ads to consumers. The problem comes in between advertisers and publishers, most of whom aren't on the same page when it comes to identifying options. Researchers found that most publishers (69%) think their current contextual targeting can replace audience targeting once third-party cookies are gone. But, 66% of marketers think contextual targeting isn't a solution, but a tactic to be used within another solution.

"To enable relevant, responsible, and resilient advertising, marketers and publishers need to address this disconnect and work together on mutually beneficial outcomes. While publishers are leaning into contextual, it's just one useful tactic to offer marketers, but it simply won't scale unless you're large enough. Publishers can win more business with a portfolio of identity options that together seize the full funnel of marketer objectives," said Andy Monfried, CEO, Lotame

Other interesting findings from Lotame's report include:

• 31% of publishers say they need help finding quality data partners

• 93% of publishers are using supplemental data to enrich their first-party data systems

• 46% of marketers and publishers continue to search for an identity partner

"As we approach the deadline to retire third-party cookies, publishers and marketers are in urgent need of privacy-friendly tools to understand and engage audiences at scale," said Monfried. "Choice and interoperability are paramount. There's no single horse in this race, nor should there be one winner. That's why we're invested in the interoperability of our Panorama ID with all ecosystem players and have the support of many already."

More data from Lotame can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, advertising cookies, advertising data, customer data trends, ecommerce, ecommerce data, Lotame, targeted advertising, targeted advertising solution