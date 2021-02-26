Studies ID risks, impact of remote work

by Kristina Knight

First, new data out from Ivanti warns that employees are putting their workplaces at risk because of their password habits. According to the 2021 Secure Consumer Cyber Report about one-quarter of employees use work emails and/or passwords while at home - for things like delivery apps and services, shopping platforms, and even dating apps.

"The FBI issued a warning about an increase in credential stuffing attacks in September 2020 and yet consumers are still using work emails and passwords to log in to consumer apps and websites, putting the enterprise at significant risk of a credential stuffing attack," said Phil Richards, CSO at Ivanti. "Given the increase in data breaches of consumer-based companies and online communities, it is very likely that enterprise email and passwords are already exposed on the dark web. Companies across all industries must implement a Zero Trust model to ensure that entities accessing corporate information, applications, or networks are valid and not using stolen credentials."

Meanwhile, LogMeIn experts say a growing number of IT leaders are worried about how remote work will impact brands long-term and more than half (65%) are looking at ways to increase the security and scalability of remote work tools. This, because many (45%) remote workers are relying on unsecured home Wi-Fi networks to do their work and about one-third 'expect to use' vulnerable devices while doing remote work.

Other interesting findings from the LogMeIn report include:

• 84% of leaders believe remote work tools enhance productivity

• 66% say they are consolidating remote work tools under 'trusted vendors'

• 66% believe their business has been exposed to cyber risks because of remote work

"[Companies are] finding that it is vital to consider the ways [remote work] tools will impact their employees and help desk staff. This means IT leaders need to place greater emphasis on tools that will minimize disruptions in employees' day-to-day work to maintain productivity and make sure that employees feel supported, while still ensuring they don't fall short in terms of infrastructure, IT, and data security in 2021," said Dave Campbell, Head of Remote Solutions Group, LogMeIn.

LogMeIn and IDG collaborated on the report; more data can be accessed here.

As to the return to work, nearly half of those surveyed in a new Eagle Hill Consulting report (42%) say they want their employer to delay re-opening offices and/or a 'return to normal' working environment until COVID-19 vaccines are readily available to all adults. Just over half of those polled say employers should offer incentives for employees to become vaccinated and 52% say vaccination should be required for a return to work.

"Our research shows many employees are reluctant to return to the workplace until vaccines are more prevalent, and more than half say financial or paid-time off incentives could encourage vaccinations," said Melissa Jezior, President & CEO, Eagle Hill Consulting. "We also found that employees remain split on employer vaccination requirements, but do want employers to require safe practices in the workplace. All of this means employers must engage with employees at a deep level to understand their views and align decisions with employee preferences. There will not be a one-size fits all approach, and it isn't enough to just announce plans."

Other interesting findings from Eagle Hill include:

• 1 in 4 employees say they will look for new employment post-pandemic; 1 in 3 employees with children said the same

• 57% of employees say they are burned out at work

• 49% say their current workload has raised their stress level

More data from Eagle Hill can be accessed here.

