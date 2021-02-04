Report: Sharp increase in streaming for 2020

by Kristina Knight

How does that shake out? The bulk of viewers are streaming via smart or CTV devices (75%), but one-third are watching via Roku's external device, and 19% via Amazon's Fire stick.

"The way consumers view content fundamentally changed in 2020 with launch of new streaming services, the rapid adoption of smart TVs and connected TV devices and changing social behavior," said Bill Demas, CEO, Conviva. "While the year was clearly defined by spikes in streaming viewing associated with COVID restrictions, the shift to streaming is anything but temporary and we anticipate global streaming viewership to continue to increase in 2021."

With the increase in viewing, there has also been an increase in streaming video ads.

Here's how that breaks down:

• 34% increase in ad attempts, 31% increase in ad impressions

• The average ad was 31 seconds in length

The problem with streaming video is that there continues to be friction between the ad and the viewers - buffering times and load wait times key among the reasons viewers become frustrated with streaming ads.

More data from Conviva can be accessed here.

In addition to reducing friction, new data out from AdColony suggests bringing the funny is a good way to engage streaming video viewers. With SuperBowl LV right around the corner, researchers looked to past winners from the big game. According to their new report about 81% of viewers are looking for funny Super Bowl ads. Only about one-third look for 'heartwarming' ads and only about 10% are interested in social or political advertising.

More Ad Colony data can be found here.

