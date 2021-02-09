How to Optimize WooCommerce for Higher Conversion Rates

Contemporary consumers expect an instant response from their favorite sites and ecommerce stores, so even a delay of a few seconds could turn them away.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most effective ways to optimize your WooCommerce store in order to maximize conversions. While a faster site won't sell your products on its own, it will help you cut down on lost sales and get more from your marketing budget.

Reduce Image Size

Images are one of the main causes of slow websites, and high-resolution images have an even greater effect on site speed. With that in mind, it's important to avoid adding any extraneous images to your site. You can optimize your store even further by compressing images as much as possible.

Pingdom and similar services offer convenient site evaluations. You'll be able to see your page size, loading time, and overall performance grade in just a few clicks. GTmetrix provides a similar service for free, although more advanced features are available with the Pro version of the software.

Fortunately, a number of online tools offer free compression with little to no drop in image quality. Some plugins provide the same service within WordPress, which might be more convenient for some users. Extensions for WooCommerce are critical for optimizing your site and help to develop a more unique customer experience.

You can also use WP Rocket or a similar plugin to configure your site for lazy loading. Instead of loading every image as soon as a user accesses your site, lazy loading tells the site to load each image when the user scrolls down far enough to reach it. This tactic prioritizes the images at the top of each page, making the initial loading time substantially shorter.

Update Your Store Consistently

WooCommerce and WordPress are constantly receiving updates that offer increased stability, speed, and security along with a variety of new features. Simply updating your store is the easiest way to improve your site's performance, especially if it's been a while since your last update.

Furthermore, some plugins receive ongoing support from their creators. These updates are crucial for keeping your site optimized with the latest WooCommerce and WordPress updates.

Of course, updates are unpredictable in general, especially if your site depends on multiple third-party plugins. Rather than immediately updating to the latest version of every piece of software, take some time to browse the WordPress forums and make sure there aren't any known issues. You'll also want to confirm that your plugins are compatible with the latest release.

It's ultimately impossible to predict how a given update will affect your site, so you should always have a recent backup available in case something goes wrong. These tips will help you manage your WooCommerce, WordPress, and plugin updates more effectively.

Cache Your Product Pages

Certain areas of your site need to be responsive to unique customer information. The checkout sequence, for example, will be different depending on which products the user has added to their cart.

On the other hand, other pages are displayed in the same way to all users. Product pages are a perfect example since there isn't any difference in content from one user to another.

Plugins leverage that distinction by caching static pages and making them more accessible to visitors. Instead of loading the page again every time they visit a particular URL, you can cache a static version of the page and store it on their device. From there, entering the URL will simply display the version they downloaded.

Caching won't improve performance throughout your entire site, but they can make product pages load instantly for returning users. You can even use fragment caching to store specific elements rather than caching the entire page. For example, you might want to exclude the price field in case of a sale or price drop later on.

Upgrade Your Hosting

Shared hosting is a popular option for new WooCommerce sellers, and it's easy to see why so many vendors are hesitant to upgrade to a dedicated hosting plan. In fact, you might not even notice a difference until your site starts attracting more traffic and demanding more resources.

If you're worried about the impact of shared hosting, access your host's dashboard or cPanel and navigate to resource usage. Disk space and bandwidth use are the two most important criteria when considering whether your current hosting plan is sufficient.

Some hosting providers offer flexible plans depending on your usage, giving you access to more resources as needed. It's vital to consistently monitor your usage patterns in order to avoid paying too much for (or not getting enough from) your WordPress hosting plan.

Invest in a Content Delivery Network

Compressing images, updating your store, caching product pages, and investing in better hosting can all help your site perform better. That said, there's still a natural obstacle involved when a user accesses your site from a location that's far away from the server.

Reducing the physical distance between servers and visitors optimizes performance regardless of location. Content delivery networks work similarly to caching plugins by storing copies of your site on servers in a variety of locations.

When a user accesses your site, the content delivery network will provide the site's content from the server that's closest to their location. StackPath, for example, offers numerous servers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Brazil, Spain, France, England, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Philippines.

---

A fast and responsive site is the foundation of any successful WooCommerce store. These are just a few strategies to consider if you're looking for ways to optimize your site. Reducing loading times by even a fraction of a second could lead to an immediate bump in sales.



Tags: