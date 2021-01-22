Top 4 ad trends to watch in 2021

by Kristina Knight

First, Google's Ad Tech dominance

"Frustration over Google's monopoly on adserving and programmatic stack is at an all time high. Digital publishers are fed up on many levels by the power exerted by Google. In 2021 I predict we'll see at least one enterprise digital publisher leave GAM for other emerging competitors who offer comparable, better priced solutions that pro-publisher. Once the first shoe drops it'll look like the shift underway in video ad-serving to Freewheel," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO, Boostr.

Second, Programmatic 3.0

"The current state of the programmatic ecosystem is under stress. It's rife with fraud, middlemen and tax collectors challenged to provide any meaningful value. This especially true of the open auction where a recent study found that basic targeting data such as predicting a gender user is less than the odds of flipping a coin. Buyers are waking up to the fact that still a big portion of their spend isn't transparent and effective and it's not going to the publishers they rely on to get to their audiences," said O'Leary. "This year we may see the beginning of the end of the open auction in favor of premium, brand safe alternatives such as PG and new emerging channels. Will this be the year where open auction market share drops below 10%?"

Third, Retail Ad Spend eclipses Facebook

"Retailers and etailers are making serious cheddar with innovative ad solutions. What's so effective is they come with built in attribution at the point of purchase. With even more entrants from traditional e/retailers adding an ads business this year could be the first where they eclipse Facebook's revenue and start to unseat the giant," said O'Leary.

Fourth, OOH Revival

"Not only will OOH growth get back to pre-Covid levels but we may see the first large OOH player buy a non-OOH media company. There's obvious synergies with other large local media solutions such as Broadcast groups but potentially one will want a native digital solution with broad reach. The rise of the SPAC vehicle provides a creative way to finance this type of transaction," said O'Leary.

