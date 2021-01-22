Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : : January 22, 2021
Top 4 ad trends to watch in 2021
As we move through January 2021, it is clear that many things that changed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to impact the overall digital advertising space. Things like the amount of time people are spending online, how consumers are finding out about new products, and how they are engaging with businesses to buy necessities. Here are four trends brands must become familiar with for success this year.
First, Google's Ad Tech dominance
"Frustration over Google's monopoly on adserving and programmatic stack is at an all time high. Digital publishers are fed up on many levels by the power exerted by Google. In 2021 I predict we'll see at least one enterprise digital publisher leave GAM for other emerging competitors who offer comparable, better priced solutions that pro-publisher. Once the first shoe drops it'll look like the shift underway in video ad-serving to Freewheel," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO, Boostr.
Second, Programmatic 3.0
"The current state of the programmatic ecosystem is under stress. It's rife with fraud, middlemen and tax collectors challenged to provide any meaningful value. This especially true of the open auction where a recent study found that basic targeting data such as predicting a gender user is less than the odds of flipping a coin. Buyers are waking up to the fact that still a big portion of their spend isn't transparent and effective and it's not going to the publishers they rely on to get to their audiences," said O'Leary. "This year we may see the beginning of the end of the open auction in favor of premium, brand safe alternatives such as PG and new emerging channels. Will this be the year where open auction market share drops below 10%?"
Third, Retail Ad Spend eclipses Facebook
"Retailers and etailers are making serious cheddar with innovative ad solutions. What's so effective is they come with built in attribution at the point of purchase. With even more entrants from traditional e/retailers adding an ads business this year could be the first where they eclipse Facebook's revenue and start to unseat the giant," said O'Leary.
Fourth, OOH Revival
"Not only will OOH growth get back to pre-Covid levels but we may see the first large OOH player buy a non-OOH media company. There's obvious synergies with other large local media solutions such as Broadcast groups but potentially one will want a native digital solution with broad reach. The rise of the SPAC vehicle provides a creative way to finance this type of transaction," said O'Leary.
Tags: advertising, advertising tips, advertising trends, Boostr, digital advertising, mobile marketing, online ad trends, trends in advertising 2021
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Top 4 ad trends to watch in 2021
- Report: 1/3 of people don't want to return to the office full-time
- Top 3 tips to use performance data to improve campaign optimization
- Top tips for brands 'going wide' with email
- Deloitte: Retail, tech to break out in 2021
- Report: 11 billion hours spent on mobile
- Despite shipping delays, shoppers happy with 2020 holiday season
- Expert: How to improve email connection with shoppers