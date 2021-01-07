Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 07, 2021
Top 3 tips to improve mobile strategy in 2021
As 2020 showed, mobile is going nowhere, and as consumers have become more comfortable ordering via mobile it will become even more important to marketers, merchants, and brands heading into 2021 and beyond. Here are three tips to improve mobile strategy.
First, be shoppable
"Instead of guessing how your campaigns are impacting your bottom line, using new features on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest will make purchasing a product seamless," said Keith Bendes, Head of Brand Strategy, Linqia.
Second, put influencers in motion
"With over 850 million monthly active users on TikTok, brands should include video formats within every campaign. As platforms evolve, brand marketers will want to encourage influencers to use authentic videos, such as TikTok, Reels, Instagram Stories and IGTV to connect with followers," said Bendes.
Third, be digital first
"With many consumers still choosing to stay home, brands should create digital campaigns to get their target audiences involved virtually, through events and live features on social media platforms," said Bendes. "As influencer marketing moves to the mainstream, utilizing these key strategies in 2021 will ensure that campaigns are effective and brands are getting the most out of their budgets.
Tags: Linqia, mobile commerce tips, mobile commerce trends, mobile marketing, mobile marketing tips, mobile strategy
