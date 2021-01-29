Report: Ad-supported streaming wanted by UKers

by Kristina Knight

"With major changes to consumer habits last year, viewer patterns have rapidly evolved. The UK Streaming Wars report shows that viewers are now increasingly open to ad-supported video options, so the onus is on the digital advertising industry to help marketers meet consumer needs with an enjoyable experience. Advertisers in the UK are spending more on digital video and CTV than ever before as new formats emerge to become a major avenue for online advertising campaigns," said Nick Morley, EMEA Managing Director, IAS.

Netflix is the primary vehicle for streaming with 78% saying they have the service. Just over half (58%) of UK streamers have Amazon's Prime; other services of interest include Disney+, NowTV, and YouTube Premium.

The key, as with all digital content, is relevance. According to the data 54% of UK viewers will watch ads all the way through if the ads are relevant to them, and that nearly 20% are 'more likely' to remember ads served with streaming content or to look up those products or businesses later on.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 61% of those who say they're interested in ad-supported streaming content say they want to save money

• 30% say they 'already pay too much' for streaming subscriptions

• 32% say they want a wide variety of content to choose from

What's more, these viewers are watching everywhere. While about half are using mobile phones for viewing, 90% watch via CTV devices; connected devices are preferred to external boxes or 'stick' options.

More data from the UK Streaming Wars report can be found here.

