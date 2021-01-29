Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : January 29, 2021
Report: Ad-supported streaming wanted by UKers
Consumers in the UK are all-in on supporting their streaming habits with ads. That is a key takeaway from new Integral Ad Science (IAS) data which shows that most UK consumers are 'willing to watch' ads in exchange for free streaming content and that about half will watch to completion if the ad is relevant to them.
"With major changes to consumer habits last year, viewer patterns have rapidly evolved. The UK Streaming Wars report shows that viewers are now increasingly open to ad-supported video options, so the onus is on the digital advertising industry to help marketers meet consumer needs with an enjoyable experience. Advertisers in the UK are spending more on digital video and CTV than ever before as new formats emerge to become a major avenue for online advertising campaigns," said Nick Morley, EMEA Managing Director, IAS.
Netflix is the primary vehicle for streaming with 78% saying they have the service. Just over half (58%) of UK streamers have Amazon's Prime; other services of interest include Disney+, NowTV, and YouTube Premium.
The key, as with all digital content, is relevance. According to the data 54% of UK viewers will watch ads all the way through if the ads are relevant to them, and that nearly 20% are 'more likely' to remember ads served with streaming content or to look up those products or businesses later on.
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 61% of those who say they're interested in ad-supported streaming content say they want to save money
• 30% say they 'already pay too much' for streaming subscriptions
• 32% say they want a wide variety of content to choose from
What's more, these viewers are watching everywhere. While about half are using mobile phones for viewing, 90% watch via CTV devices; connected devices are preferred to external boxes or 'stick' options.
More data from the UK Streaming Wars report can be found here.
Tags: advertising, advertising trends, Integral AdScience, streaming ads, streaming video, video advertising, video trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Ad-supported streaming wanted by UKers
- DataVisor: High fraud rates in social networks
- Reports: App spending skyrockets
- How YouTube's new direct-selling feature may impact merchants
- Forecast: Look for media usage to slow post-pandemic
- Top 4 ad trends to watch in 2021
- Closing the Gender Wage Gap: How are We Doing?
- Report: 1/3 of people don't want to return to the office full-time