Report: 1/3 of people don't want to return to the office full-time

by Kristina Knight

Many businesses shuttered full time office requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic beginning in March of 2020, and while many employees struggled to find a work-life balance in the beginning, it appears that balance has been found. According to the On Blind report 40% of Salesforce employees said they would quit if required to return to the office for more than half of their week, and employees from both Capitol One and Google have suggested a 2-to-3 ratio office/home working conditions.

Along with working from home, many employees have adapted quickly to working from wherever they want - even from other countries.

"There is so much technology these days from online communication tools such as CircleLoop, video meeting spaces such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, to collaborative work spaces such as Miro. All of these Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools make it a lot easier to stay connected to teams, and enable employees to work effectively, no matter where in the world they're working from. We expect the shift to be working anywhere in the world to accelerate in 2021 and beyond, and through our Digital Nomad Index we will keep you updated on the best places to be a nomad in," said Damian Hanson, Co-Founder, CircleLoop.

According to CircleLoop's latest Nomad Index Canada, the UK, and Romania top the list of countries for digital nomads. Also included in the top 10 are Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and Australia.

"The research also looked at the countries with the highest scores on the World Happiness Index report, to see which countries might be the most enjoyable to work from. The World Happiness Index report is a survey of global happiness that ranks countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be," write the report authors. "The research found that Finland topped the list, with a score of 7.81, with Denmark (7.65), Switzerland (7.56), Norway (7.49) and the Netherlands (7.45) following closely behind it."

More data from the Digital Nomad Index can be accessed here.

