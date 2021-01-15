Report: 11 billion hours spent on mobile

by Kristina Knight

With people locked down more ad dollars were pushed to mobile devices as brands

tried to find new ways to engage with consumers. The mobile ad spend increased to

$240 billion for 2020; that is an increase of more than 25% YoY.

Social media is a key area for growth, according to researchers. On average, the time

spent in social media apps per user saw 325% growth YoY, with newcomer TikTok

dominating the space. The new social network is expected to surpass 1 billion users this

year.

Researchers found that people are not spending about 4 hours per day on their mobile

devices, a 20% YoY increase, and that they aren't afraid to spend money on various

apps and platforms. Overall, consumers spent $143 billion via their mobile devices for

various subscriptions, downloads, and other pay-to-play options.

"The world has forever changed. While people stay at home across the world, we

saw mobile habits accelerate by three years." said Theodore Krantz, Chief

Executive Officer of App Annie.

Though social media was one big winner in 2020, the report underlines the continued

importance of mobile gaming. Experts expect mobile game revenue to surpass $120

billion in 2021.

More data from App

Annie's State of Mobile report can be accessed here

