BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 15, 2021


Report: 11 billion hours spent on mobile

Mobile growth is going through the roof. That is a key takeaway from App Annie's 2021 State of Mobile report. According to their data 2020 saw incredible growth for mobile usage, with the highest increases happening in Q2, during the height of coronavirus lockdowns, when global consumers spent more than 11 billion hours with their mobile devices.

by Kristina Knight

With people locked down more ad dollars were pushed to mobile devices as brands
tried to find new ways to engage with consumers. The mobile ad spend increased to
$240 billion for 2020; that is an increase of more than 25% YoY.

Social media is a key area for growth, according to researchers. On average, the time
spent in social media apps per user saw 325% growth YoY, with newcomer TikTok
dominating the space. The new social network is expected to surpass 1 billion users this
year.

Researchers found that people are not spending about 4 hours per day on their mobile
devices, a 20% YoY increase, and that they aren't afraid to spend money on various
apps and platforms. Overall, consumers spent $143 billion via their mobile devices for
various subscriptions, downloads, and other pay-to-play options.

"The world has forever changed. While people stay at home across the world, we
saw mobile habits accelerate by three years." said Theodore Krantz, Chief
Executive Officer of App Annie.

Though social media was one big winner in 2020, the report underlines the continued
importance of mobile gaming. Experts expect mobile game revenue to surpass $120
billion in 2021.

More data from App
Annie's State of Mobile report can be accessed here






Tags: 2021 State of Mobile report, App Annie, mobile marketing, mobile trends, mobile use trends, time spent on mobile








