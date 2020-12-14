How to Create a Work Environment Where No One Will Get Injured

Accidents happen all the time-- a popular statement most people will say. They can occur at your home, work, and most commonly on the road. To put into perspective, 46, 080 people were injured due to trips and falls, according to a study conducted in 2016. Perhaps you might have experienced it once or twice a year.

Well, it may come as a surprise as it takes the third spot as a leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths. Other causes such as traffic incidents remain the number one cause of deaths. No one wants to be involved in an accident. Stay tuned to this article to know about risk and injury prevention.

What Is A Work-exposure Injury?

Believe it or not, 340 million work-exposure injuries or personal injuries are reported annually across the globe. You do not have to be in construction sites for high-risk accidents. In fact, the number of injuries is the same, even if you work at a "desk job." You can file a lawsuit and hire personal injury lawyers if you are to face a work-related injury. A personal injury is considered if a person suffers harm, and another person should be legally responsible for the said incident.

How To Avoid Workplace Accidents

In line with the globalization of workspaces, more employers are looking to improve safety precautions. Companies apply the concept of ergonomics. Ergonomics is a study of people in workspaces to minimize discomfort and to prioritize workers. Minor and major accidents can be reduced. With this, here are some guidelines to follow so that no one will get injured.

1. Cleanliness is the Key

Can you really slip from a banana peel? It turns out, yes. The same goes for a tiny thumbtack that can hurt you and just waits for you to step on it. These tiny mishaps can cause you to slow down work and ultimately can injure you. Always keep workspaces spotless and decluttered.

Messy computer cables can potentially cause tripping hazards and start fires. It is important to put cleanliness first. It can lessen the risks plus a bonus of productivity, and more efficient work is on the way.

2. Instill a Health and Safety Plan

Any entity or organization should have a concrete plan when it comes to its employees. Offices, manufacturing, or healthcare environments can pose hazards. That is why a health and safety plan is a basic action. In the United States, the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1970 is implemented. This states that the employer should encourage their employees to have healthy working conditions.



They should also be accountable for actual accident records, no matter how minimal it is. Employers should also probe a medical criterion if the potential worker is fit to work. Lastly, the employee should benefit from medical insurance.

3. Provide Proper Training

A training program can allow your employees to hone skills that need improvement. With much knowledge and experience, especially in operating dangerous machinery, injuries can be prevented. Training your employees can also boost their morale and know that you value them. Studies also claim that providing proper training can decrease the number of resignations and retain top talents.

Besides, investing in these programs is cost-friendly rather than spending a couple of thousand dollars on injury compensation.

4. Do Not Consider Shortcuts

As an employer, you should be able to have a detailed policy on health and safety precautions. You can integrate the workspace by posting signage. This way, the workspace can convey information, especially about hazards. If you are an employee, try your best not to rush jobs.

Do not act on impulse because you might get into accidents. If you work in the manufacturing industry, quality products are a must. They will be time-consuming, but the effort is worth it.

5. Be Vigilant of Environmental Hazards

Whether you own a small or big business, the workplace environment should be considered. First, the target location should be free of pollution. Tiny microbes can get into the body, thus disease contraction. Second, the potential building must have strong physical integrity. Falling objects is not a happy sight.

It is also important to check if the employees' lives are at stake due to earthquakes, hurricanes, or tornadoes.

What To Do In Case An Injury Happens?



Even when all things seem aligned, accidents can still occur. Large companies can have notebooks of policies to reduce injuries and what to do in case injuries happen. Here are some notes:

Take Care of Your Employees

Stay calm and call 911. This is a scenario every employer should know in case a major injury is in sight. You should assess the condition so that no major catastrophes can add up. If a minor accident happens, transport your employee to a medical facility. There, the person can properly be treated. Consider having a company clinic so you can take the employee to an in-house medical professional. With this, you value your people.

Secure the Scene

Secure the scene is a legal term so you can inspect the site for investigative purposes. This is a crucial step to know if the business how much it burdened the employee. You can track what caused the injury, what the employee did at the time, and some other external factors. By closing the scene, no other deterrent can destroy the evidence.

Roll the Necessary Paperwork

Related to securing the scene, you should have a written statement of the leading cause of the incident. Also, if the employee files a lawsuit, you should be ready to provide financial compensation. If the employee has finished treatment already, one should take days off work. It is only ethical to let them rest since it is a work-exposed injury.

According to a Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, an estimated 697,000 are individual workers. It is no surprise that a person should hustle for a dime to afford living expenses. Again, accidents can happen at any given moment. So, both employees and employers should join hands to create a safe and healthy environment.

