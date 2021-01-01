Expert: Personalized video all about relationship

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What makes personalized video so unique?

Yaron Dishon, Chief Revenue Officer & GM, Idomoo US:Personalized Video is at the sweet spot of two marketing meta-trends: Personalization and video. Our Personalized Video as a Service platform enables marketers to effectively engage their customers on their terms to achieve their business goals, whatever those may be. For a mortgage company during the pandemic, this could mean explaining to each customer what forbearance and relief options they have available to them through interactive Personalized Videos on their website. For an airline, this may involve celebrating their most frequent travelers' year in review. And for Google, this may mean providing its SMB clients the ability to generate their own Personalized Videos for use as marketing collateral.



Whatever the use case, data-driven video is the most effective way to cut through the noise and drive customer action, since people are proven to ingest and interact with video more than any other content.



Kristina: There's been some push back against personalization. How do you get around that?



Yaron: I would argue that any pushback is aimed at bad personalization, not relevant personalization: Creepy, unexpected, out of context personalization that abuses personal information and is presented at a time and in a format not desired by the recipient.



Kristina: So how does Idomoo help cultivate relationships?

Yaron: By providing the tools to ensure that the personalized videos viewed by customers aren't a generic video with the customer's name inserted (which we consider to be gimmicky personalization) but rather a video where each story is different and uniquely tailored to that user, we enable cultivating relationships. For example, a bank may offer up investment options to a customer with a high account balance while offering overdraft protection to those less fortunate. And when this highly personalized and relevant messaging is presented in video form, marketers are guaranteed a higher level of engagement and action than through any other media.



Kristina: Relationships are important, but can personalized video sell?

Yaron: Personalized Video can absolutely be used to drive sales, especially cross-sales or upsells that are very contextual and fit well with the format. For example, adidas generated a sales spike of more than 10X, Fortnite delivered a 9X uplift in sales for the company's Fortnite Battle Pass and another leading gaming company drove a 50% uplift in the number of deposits and a 20% uplift in the average deposit amount, all powered by personalized video.

Tags: advertising, advertising tips, Idomoo, personalized ad tips, personalized advertising, personalized video tips, video ad trends, video advertising