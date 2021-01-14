Despite shipping delays, shoppers happy with 2020 holiday season

by Kristina Knight

More than half of shoppers (57%) report at least one package didn't arrive on time

according to the survey of nearly 2,000 shoppers; still, 88% say their overall 2020

holiday shopping experience was 'good or better' than in 2019, and only about 10% said

it was worse.

"Every holiday season, shipping dominates the headlines and this year was no different," said Carson Krieg, Co-founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships, href="http://www.getconvey.com">Convey. "December brought enormous surges in shipping volume and delivery delays, and more than half of American shoppers said they received at least one package later than promised. However, retailers who were transparent and communicated regularly about delays ended up with happier and more satisfied customers. Even though this holiday was turned upside down by the pandemic, retailers did a fantastic job and the end result was that shoppers were very positive about their holiday shopping experiences."

Not all is rosy, however. Though most shoppers are being lenient about late arrivals and

delayed shipping because of the COVID-19 pandemic 20% now say they 'do not trust'

estimated delivery dates and nearly half (44%) say they'll shop even earlier next year in

expectation of delays.

As to the shopping total, Barclaycard notes that in the UK there was an 80% uptick in

online grocery buying during the recent holiday shopping season and that overall

ecommerce purchases were up 52%. However, the ongoing pandemic and a return to

lockdown status in the wake of another wave of infections has lowered many

consumers' confidence in the UK economy as we head into 2021.

"[Shoppers] continued to support their local shops where possible, spending more time

in their local community. Small businesses have continued to remain agile to these

changing consumer habits - with many going online for the first time. From dog walking

services to subscriptions of weekly meal kits, small businesses are exploring new ways

to reach their customer base," said Rahell Ahmed, Head of Consumer Products, href="http://www.home.barclaycard">Barclaycard. "With the latest government

guidance to stay at home and a vaccine roll-out on the horizon, we are all hopeful of a

brighter and more prosperous year ahead. Yet for now, the reality of lockdown life

remains and it's once more a hugely challenging time for high-street retailers as well as

the hospitality, leisure and travel industries."

Meanwhile, in the US, Adobe notes that shoppers broke even more shopping records

during the holiday season with online spending topping the $188 billion mark, a 32%

YoY increase in spending. The average daily spend in the US was just over $3 billion,

with many shoppers choosing to buy online and pick up in-store. Overall, BOPIS orders

saw a 36% YoY increase.

"In light of the pandemic, digital has become the primary way for people to connect,

work, be entertained and shop, helping set online spending records for the

holiday season at $188.2B, which represents 32.2% YoY growth. With online shopping

already heightened coming into the season due to early discounting and improved

mobile shopping experiences, we saw revenue levels increase over Thanksgiving week

and give way for record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday at $9B and $10.8B

respectively. Now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and more stringent lock-down

measures return, online spending is expected to stay elevated, at least for the early part

of 2021," said Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe

Digital Insights.

Tags: 2020 holiday shopping, Adobe Digital Insights, Barclaycard, Convey, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, M:Commerce trends, mobile commerce, retail trends