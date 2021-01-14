Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 14, 2021
Despite shipping delays, shoppers happy with 2020 holiday season
Despite an untold number of packages delayed in shipping and many not arriving on time for various holiday celebrations, most consumers are calling the 2020 holiday season a win. That is a key takeaway from a new consumer survey out from Convey.
More than half of shoppers (57%) report at least one package didn't arrive on time
according to the survey of nearly 2,000 shoppers; still, 88% say their overall 2020
holiday shopping experience was 'good or better' than in 2019, and only about 10% said
it was worse.
"Every holiday season, shipping dominates the headlines and this year was no different," said Carson Krieg, Co-founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships,
Not all is rosy, however. Though most shoppers are being lenient about late arrivals and
delayed shipping because of the COVID-19 pandemic 20% now say they 'do not trust'
estimated delivery dates and nearly half (44%) say they'll shop even earlier next year in
expectation of delays.
As to the shopping total, Barclaycard notes that in the UK there was an 80% uptick in
online grocery buying during the recent holiday shopping season and that overall
ecommerce purchases were up 52%. However, the ongoing pandemic and a return to
lockdown status in the wake of another wave of infections has lowered many
consumers' confidence in the UK economy as we head into 2021.
"[Shoppers] continued to support their local shops where possible, spending more time
in their local community. Small businesses have continued to remain agile to these
changing consumer habits - with many going online for the first time. From dog walking
services to subscriptions of weekly meal kits, small businesses are exploring new ways
to reach their customer base," said Rahell Ahmed, Head of Consumer Products,
guidance to stay at home and a vaccine roll-out on the horizon, we are all hopeful of a
brighter and more prosperous year ahead. Yet for now, the reality of lockdown life
remains and it's once more a hugely challenging time for high-street retailers as well as
the hospitality, leisure and travel industries."
Meanwhile, in the US, Adobe notes that shoppers broke even more shopping records
during the holiday season with online spending topping the $188 billion mark, a 32%
YoY increase in spending. The average daily spend in the US was just over $3 billion,
with many shoppers choosing to buy online and pick up in-store. Overall, BOPIS orders
saw a 36% YoY increase.
"In light of the pandemic, digital has become the primary way for people to connect,
work, be entertained and shop, helping set online spending records for the
holiday season at $188.2B, which represents 32.2% YoY growth. With online shopping
already heightened coming into the season due to early discounting and improved
mobile shopping experiences, we saw revenue levels increase over Thanksgiving week
and give way for record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday at $9B and $10.8B
respectively. Now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and more stringent lock-down
measures return, online spending is expected to stay elevated, at least for the early part
of 2021," said Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe
Digital Insights.
Tags: 2020 holiday shopping, Adobe Digital Insights, Barclaycard, Convey, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, M:Commerce trends, mobile commerce, retail trends
