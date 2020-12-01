What You Should Know About Clickfunnels and Leadpages

For the time being, they are the most popular landing page builders in the world. Now, although they seemingly look the same, the truth is, when it comes to their functionality, there are some differences.

For those of you who are still not sure what to utilize, today in this article we are going to provide you with some information regarding these solutions so that you can easily determine which service to choose. Let's check them out!

Learning More About Them

A Landing Page

What do we know about it? The name says it all. A landing page represents any page of your website that a person lands on instantly. It could be, for instance, an email sales page, opt-in page or home page, an About us page, product listing, blog post, etc. Since this is a great marketing tool, your primary goal should be to make an optimized page that is going to greet anyone who is seeing your website for the first time and get more information about your products or services.

Now, this doesn't mean that your first time visitor is going to immediately become your customer, however, they can become new subscribers if you offer them something attractive, such as, free ebooks or anything else that's equally appealing to them. Once they subscribe, it means that you've managed to catch their attention and now you can provide them with some beneficial info or offerings until they decide to become your consumers. Even when they do, that doesn't mean that you should stop trying.

On the contrary. You should focus on turning them into regular clients and even affiliates for your company. As you can see everything begins precisely with a landing page. Perceive it as the first step on your journey to get more customers.

The Benefits Of Leadpages

They usually come with two kinds of subscription plans - annual and monthly and both of these are classified into three bundles - standard, professional and advanced. Logically, each of them has a different price and have various features.

Furthermore, leadpages also offer two brand-new packets. They are titled Start and are intended for monthly and annual subscriptions. These subscriptions are generally quite accessible and are perfect for those who want to make a website without any code customizations. If you decide to purchase some of these packages, you will first be provided with a fourteen-day free trial that will serve as a test to see whether these options are suitable for you or not. If you find them useful, you can continue to pay for this service.

What About Clickfunnels?

Before we move on to Clickfunnels, let's first learn more about the funnels. What do they represent? Perceive them as a number of pages that are refined in a certain way. They lead potential consumers through several pages until they reach an end goal. This usually means turning the leads to sales. Funnels, same as landing pages also contain CTAs, and they also collect relevant consumer info along the way. Now, this doesn't mean that each funnel will necessarily lead to a sale.

Normally, an owner of the website has several kinds of funnels on their website which execute different things, such as upselling consumers, nurturing leads, turning leads into new customers, and also converting consumers into affiliate marketers for your services or products.

So, what are ClickFunnels exactly? Many people are not quite familiar with the difference between Leadpages and them. If you cannot differentiate them, you can always click here to see what one offers and the other doesn't. Namely, ClickFunnels presents a marketing tool that enables you to make conversion-optimized pages that you can utilize in the sale funnels. One of the elements that makes it so appealing to many is that it is an easy-to-utilize page builder and that's why it is better than many of the same kind. Further, you can efficiently enhance any of the templates that were already developed without spending too much time.

In most cases, you will be able to do anything with this builder. You just have to adapt the padding and margins from the control panel. Additionally, you can also quickly modify the color of any component.

People who are familiar with these two terms already know that it's quite ungrateful to pit these tools against each other. That's why we didn't want to do that, but rather to provide you with beneficial information that is going to help you determine which of them is perfect for your business.

