Top 4 tips to improve influencer marketing strategy

by Kristina Knight

First, show influencers in motion - with video

"If you haven't created a TikTok account yet for your brand or started embracing influencers on this newest platform, it's not too late! In fact, TikTok has a chance to become the most popular social media platform in the world next year with its monthly active users estimated at a staggering 850 million," advise the experts from Linqia. "Instagram Reels could also become a main influencer marketing player as they continue to evolve their newest section of the app, and brands figure out how to most effectively utilize the platform for themselves and for influencer marketing. Instagram Stories, IGTV, and Instagram Live videos should continue to be used in influencer marketing campaigns as well, with Stories taking the precedent as it's the best performing format. According to G2 Crowd, social media videos generate as much as 1200% more shares than text and image content combined!"

Second, include diversity with every campaign

"When designing marketing campaigns, it's important to include diversity and influencer marketing is the best channel to do this in. It's important to note that diversity can go beyond ethnicity - it's also about life experiences. It's important to have representation from different points of view and walks of life, and to avoid having your brand look single-minded," say the Linqia experts.

Third, make all influencer content shoppable

"The numbers tell us that nearly 50% of consumers rely on influencer recommendations before making purchase decisions. This means every piece of influencer content offers a huge unlock for you to authentically reach audiences when their hearts, minds and wallets are open," say the experts. "New features like on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, and partners like SmartCommerce and MikMak, are not only making it easy for marketers to integrate commerce into organic and paid influencer content, they are also making it seamless for consumers to move from the point of inspiration to purchase."

Fourth, create ambassador programs with your favorite influencers

"The more often you work with the same influencer, the better results and traction you can get from their audience! As the influencer builds a connection with your brand, service, or product, the audience will trust them in their love for you," say the Linqia experts. "If you activate influencers 4-6 times per year, repeat influencers are proven to drive better engagement rates! In fact, in a recent campaign we ran, we saw repeat influencers' audiences express more purchase intent than first time influencers, with 70% of purchase intent comments coming from repeat influencer audiences!"

