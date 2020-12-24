Reports: Fraudsters increase purchases as more sales go online

by Kristina Knight

"The opportunity for e-commerce merchants this holiday season is great than ever, and

fraudsters have certainly taken advantage by making fraudulent transactions at higher

price points," said Jason Tan, CEO, Sift. "Cybercriminals are well aware that merchants

are setting higher thresholds for blocking transactions, which is a major flaw of rules-

based fraud prevention strategies."

According to Sift's data, the average order amount from April through November of this

year increased by 9% YoY. Researchers further found a 64% increase in holiday

ecommerce values during Black Friday weekend compared to average 2020 orders.

Retailers aren't the only victims; according to Sift there has been a 475% increase in

attempted fraudulent purchases at restaurants.

shifting-ecommerce/">More data from Sift's Q4 2020 Digital Trust & Safety Index can be found here.

Meanwhile, Deloitte's State of the US Consumer report indicates online merchants are

indeed having a good holiday season. Digital spending was up 30% in November (YoY),

which has offset the physical retail decline of 11%. And, while consumers are shopping

less this holiday season, they are spending more per visit. According to the research

while overall visits are down about 6%, shoppers are spending about 7% more in

average order value.

the-us-consumer.html">More Deloitte data can be accessed here

And, don't look for shopping to abruptly end after December 25. According to the href="https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/more-150-million-plan-shop-super-

saturday">National Retail Federation many consumers say they'll continue 'holiday

shopping' into 2021 (66%) in search of deals (45%) and items they couldn't get before

the holiday. About one-third (27%) say they'll be shopping to spend those holiday gift

cards, and half say they'll be shopping online.

