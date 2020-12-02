IT Knowledge Management Tools Your Team Should Be Using

In addition to improving the speed and quality of your services, you can simplify knowledge management by breaking down your company's KM system into a few core elements.

Documentation Management

Companies need their clients' documentation to deliver rapid support and pinpoint areas of trouble. Developing reports can quickly become overwhelming and delay work when it's not being done by a system. Rather than leaving all the bookkeeping to a person or team, the right software organizes, manages and retrieved documentation instantly. Storage and updates are automatically updated, and there is no need to worry about someone's record getting lost in translation or a previous communication never being recorded. A documentation management system (DMS) will help your business organize all of its clients' important documents while adding an extra layer of security through cloud-based storage and data encryption.

Customer Relationship Management

CRM software allows you to build custom sales pipelines and guide new leads through the acquisition process easily. You can also use it to store important data about your existing customers and access anyone's account in a matter of seconds. You can simplify knowledge management across every tier of your company with a CRM that organizes each clients' data in a centralized platform. Whether you need to renew a contract, review a customer's history or update a file, the entire process can be done in seconds and reflect across the board instantly.

Systems Monitoring Software

Your clients' systems are your business's lifeline; if something goes wrong, you need to be able to swiftly respond and rectify a problem with an immediate solution. In addition to correcting any mishaps, you also need detailed information to inform clients about what went wrong and exactly what you did to fix it. It's always best to identify threats or correct errors before they cause negative consequences for the end user; IT monitoring software is the best way to do this; you can see this list of top tools for managing IT assets to find the right organizational system for your monitoring platform. You'll be able to integrate not only your monitoring software but all of its plug-ins and additional tools your team relies on every day.

In-House Communication Tools

Beyond user-technician interaction, there needs to be an easy way for management, supervisors and colleagues to all communicate with one another. If your team is working hybrid or entirely remote, this is even more crucial to high-level performance; email and text messaging are not easy to collaborate when you have multiple people involved in a conversation, and Zoom meetings can be effective but disruptive to a work day if you schedule too many.

You need a social-driven software that connects your IT employees' ideas and agendas. Collaborative dashboards will allow your team to share knowledge, post updates and relay information to one another with ease. On the same front, you should also consider building an employee knowledge base that allows workers to review and search for information related to their job and the company at any time. This can be especially helpful for virtual teams that are not able to easily reach out and ask for help from one another during a support call.

Tags: