How to improve social marketing efforts in 2021

by Kristina Knight

First, understand that social is all about engaging content

"Social campaigns still hold great importance, with our recent study revealing that 60% of consumers report that ads on social media influence their holiday purchases and decision-making. However, with the move to a cookie-less world, 2021 will present some targeting and data challenges across the industry. This will place a greater importance on the brand's creative to be relevant and engaging. We'll expect to see brands and agencies lean in on industry-leading digital creative solutions in order to stand out on social channels, as well as leveraging new, exciting tactics to engage with target audiences, including the use of CTV platforms," said Les Seifer, VP & Head of Creative, Tremor Video.

Second, remember to target appropriately

"On the consumer side, we are seeing the demographics of the "online shopper" change as older generations fulfill more of their shopping needs online," said Luke Hathaway, VP of Social, Amobee. "As advertisers plan for 2021, the current landscape to reach consumers is only becoming more fragmented and more polarized, meaning certain people are only available through certain channels. At the same time, TV viewership data is more usable than ever across digital and Social channels. Advertisers looking to drive successful Social campaigns should use these TV datasets to build an omnichannel approach in order to reach desired audiences across various screens and minimize duplicated reach."

Third, understand social is becoming a direct-sale channel for many

"We should expect to see the role of social evolve to become that of a true sales channel. The growth of social commerce has been slow to start, but as social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok expand commerce and shoppable ads features it will become a no-brainer for marketers to look to social as a channel to convert consumers. The best social campaigns will use content that is primed to elicit action, using user-generated content or influencer content that feels sincere and fosters consumer connection," said Raquel Rosenthal, CEO, Digilant.



Fourth, be digital first

"After the seismic shifts we've experienced in 2020, things don't look like they're going to be "back to normal" any time soon. Brands and agencies should continue to create thoughtful, digital-first campaigns that get their target audiences involved virtually, rather than in-person experiences of the past," advise the experts from Linqia. "Create engaging virtual events, use 'live' features on social media platforms, embrace new digital technology, and make sure you live where your target audience is interacting online! With a digital first mindset, you'll achieve much better results in 2021 with your target audience and score points for embracing this digital-first mindset."

Tags: advertising, Amobee, Digilant, ecommerce, Linqia, social commerce, social marketing, social marketing strategy, social marketing tips, social marketing trends, Tremor Video