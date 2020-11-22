How technology is impacting small business financing?

Ideally, every entrepreneur would have working capital from an investor or their own savings. Each business has different needs, but there is no small business that can go without some sort of funding, whether it is to pay for offices, websites, or even your own salary. Most entrepreneurs and small business owners, however, do not have independent funds.

If you are looking for funding for your company, it might be a good idea to take a look at business line of credit providers for a more modern solution. Let's take a look at some of the better tread paths and discuss why you would want to try an alternative.

The traditional route a small business would take was to get a business loan from the bank or a private lender. There are still clear benefits to this. You get a lump sum of money at a reasonable interest rate, and you have a clear path towards paying it off.

However, business loans also have their downsides, and in Australia, COVID has brought many of those downsides to light. Most significantly, business owners have suddenly found themselves with little to no income, and have had to default on loans.

While the government has implemented measures to provide loan security for independent businesses in order to facilitate lending from banks and companies, it is incredibly difficult to make income predictions in an economy that is still finding its path back.

If you are trying to find small business financing, you may be looking for alternatives to business loans. One increasingly popular option is a business line of credit.

But what exactly is a business line of credit and is it a good idea?

What is a business line of credit?



A business line of credit works in many respects like a credit card. Instead of borrowing a lump sum of money, a credit facility is made available for you. Generally, you will agree to terms for a twelve month line of credit with a certain limit. But instead of getting all of that money upfront, you can withdraw what you need when you need it.

In other words, instead of paying back a loan over a linear period of time, you can draw on and pay back the line of credit according to your needs. Ultimately, you only pay interest on what you are using, and you don't have to touch the full sum available if you never actually need it.

With app-based banking, using a business line of credit has become exceptionally easy. Whenever you need to draw on the money available, you can simply use your app to transfer to your business bank account. It is quick and convenient.

Is it preferable to a business loan?



A business line of credit is certainly useful, but is it a better option to a regular business loan? After all, small businesses have been using business loans as long as people have been banking, and they have been used to fund some of the most successful businesses on the planet.

However, a business line of credit is much better suited to a world in which change happens faster than ever before. It is perfect for modern businesses because it is much more difficult to accurately predict a business's expenses and potential income. This is especially true in the tech industry, where it is possible for a business to become defunct even before it launches.

When you get a business line of credit, you are essentially getting preapproved for available funds. Instead of having to make broad estimations about how much your business will need to become profitable, you can start with what you need right now, aware that if and when you need more, you have it available at the tap of a button.

The traditional equivalent would be borrowing a new sum whenever unexpected costs or bumps in the road arise. But whereas getting new loans requires paperwork, as well as approval from the lender of new credit terms based partly on your business's success (or lack thereof) so far, with a business line of credit everything is already agreed to and your interest rates are not going to change.

What alternatives are there for small business financing?



But traditional loans and lines of credit are not your only options for small business financing. On the contrary, more loan options are becoming available with improvements in the loans industry and the technology available to make it happen.

Before considering new types of financing, you might want to think about some of the time-tested means of getting affordable loans.

Asset financing is still a popular way of securing a business loan with low interest rates and attractive terms. Asset financing refers to either purchasing an asset you need with the asset itself as a security, or using an asset you already own as security for your loan. Either way, with an asset as security, the lender has nothing to lose and is likely to approve your loan at an excellent rate.

For businesses struggling with cash flow issues, invoice financing provides a great alternative. With invoice financing, you borrow money against invoices that your customers have not yet paid. Thus, even if you are having a tough time getting your biggest clients to pay, you can still afford to keep afloat and pay your staff while you take the necessary actions to receive those funds.

Finally, one more option you may consider is fit out finance. Fit out finance provides the funds you need to "fit out" your establishment. This is useful for restaurants, cafes, offices, and shops. To start making money from these types of businesses, you need the physical location to be completed, and fit out financing ensures that you have the money to make this happen.

How is technology impacting small business financing?



With modern types of business loans, such as a business line of credit, technology is really paving the way. Quite simply, technology wipes out a big proportion of the time you would have spent dealing with bankers. Instead of spending hours completing paperwork and having to wait for manual credit checks to be performed, you can do it all on an app.

When using a business line of credit, you can access the funds you need immediately, with a transfer through the app.

If you are borrowing from the establishment you already bank with, the process is even smoother, as they already have your financial information and may have even preapproved you for certain loans.

In 2020, immediacy is incredibly important for SMEs. Any small business worth its salt needs to be capable of adapting, but adaptation is often only possible when you have the funds available. Modern technology in the loans industry ensures that businesses are able to get that funding when necessary without having to deal with agents or salespeople.

Even the more traditional ways of borrowing money are becoming easier with the technology available. So, while a traditional small business loan will still be a slower, more cumbersome source of funding, you will have online options to secure such a loan and even make potential changes.

Is a business line of credit the best option?



In terms of the types of small business loans we have mentioned, is a business line of credit the best option? Well, that depends on your business. Some businesses can quite accurately predict what they will need. A restaurant, for example, will have clear needs as to fitting out the establishment.

Other businesses only need cash flow, and invoice financing is a better short-term option that will cost very little and be paid back soon.

If you are purchasing assets, asset loans are more worthwhile, as the security an asset provides ensures low interest rates and excellent terms. If you have a number of assets already, and are confident in your ability to pay off any business loans, using those assets as security can also make loans available on good terms, although this is always risky.

A business line of credit is the most flexible of the options we have mentioned. It gives you the option to use only what you need, while knowing you have more available if and when new expenses come up. It ensures you don't have to spend precious time applying for new business loans when you desperately need them. In terms of the technology, it is extremely simple to transfer funds into your business accounts.

While a business line of credit won't suit every business, it is certainly an option you should check out. Unless you have specific needs that a business line of credit won't meet, it is one of the most convenient and useful means of small business financing.

