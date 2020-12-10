Expert: How to improve branded cybersecurity for 2021

by Kristina Knight

First, consider IAM - Identity and Access Management

"[In 2021] there will likely be an increase in popularity of IAM. Both public and private sector organizations must embrace IAM as the nucleus of their cybersecurity strategy. An organization can have the best endpoint security or anti-virus software on its devices, but if they don't have IAM or password security, they will face increased risk. Why you ask? 80% of all data breaches are a result of leaked password security. Cybersecurity protection is not a silver bullet. It requires a comprehensive multifaceted and layered strategy," said Darren Guccione, CEO & Co-Founder, Keeper Security.

Second, understand attack vectors will reemerge after January 1

"In terms of attack vectors, we are likely to see an increase in ransomware attacks, dark web threats and distributed denial-of-services attacks (DDoS).Across U.S. organizations, there is massive systematic ill-preparedness for cyberattacks such as ransomware and DDoS, and these threats will continue to increase into the new year. Because of this, education on how to mitigate these risks will continue to be incredibly important," said Guccione.

Third, know that passwords can protect

"Passwords will see exponential growth due to the transition many organizations have taken from on-premise to a cloud environment. All businesses (from SMEs to large enterprises) are using software that is cloud based, but even with this transition, companies still need to login with a username and password. From an encryption perspective, when generating encryption keys, it isn't possible to do this by use of a biometric. Biometric is used to recall an encryption key, which is generated by a password. How would someone login to solutions like SSO? With a username and password," said Guccione.

