Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : December 10, 2020
Expert: How to improve branded cybersecurity for 2021
There has perhaps never been as much pressure on businesses to protect their assets than in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed fraudsters into overdrive, trying to tap into brands' data and information via less-secure employee devices, and employees who continue to work remotely. We asked a digital expert how brands can begin prepping now for a cybersecurity upgrade in the new year.
First, consider IAM - Identity and Access Management
"[In 2021] there will likely be an increase in popularity of IAM. Both public and private sector organizations must embrace IAM as the nucleus of their cybersecurity strategy. An organization can have the best endpoint security or anti-virus software on its devices, but if they don't have IAM or password security, they will face increased risk. Why you ask? 80% of all data breaches are a result of leaked password security. Cybersecurity protection is not a silver bullet. It requires a comprehensive multifaceted and layered strategy," said Darren Guccione, CEO & Co-Founder, Keeper Security.
Second, understand attack vectors will reemerge after January 1
"In terms of attack vectors, we are likely to see an increase in ransomware attacks, dark web threats and distributed denial-of-services attacks (DDoS).Across U.S. organizations, there is massive systematic ill-preparedness for cyberattacks such as ransomware and DDoS, and these threats will continue to increase into the new year. Because of this, education on how to mitigate these risks will continue to be incredibly important," said Guccione.
Third, know that passwords can protect
"Passwords will see exponential growth due to the transition many organizations have taken from on-premise to a cloud environment. All businesses (from SMEs to large enterprises) are using software that is cloud based, but even with this transition, companies still need to login with a username and password. From an encryption perspective, when generating encryption keys, it isn't possible to do this by use of a biometric. Biometric is used to recall an encryption key, which is generated by a password. How would someone login to solutions like SSO? With a username and password," said Guccione.
Tags: brands cybersecurity tips, cybersecurity tips, cybersecurity trends, ecommerce, Keeper Security
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: How to improve branded cybersecurity for 2021
- Report: Price a key for loyalty
- Expert: How to improve brands' digital transformation
- Report: Game brands upping ad spend
- Cyber Week a mixed bag for merchants
- 4 trends to watch in ecommerce for 2021
- Forecast: 2020 ad declines to rebound in 2021
- Tips Toward Successful Ecommerce Website Development