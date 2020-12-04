Cyber Week a mixed bag for merchants

by Kristina Knight

That spend includes significant increases in spending on Thanksgiving Day (20% increase YoY), Black Friday (23% increase YoY), and Cyber Monday (10% increase YoY). Additionally, the $60 billion figure is a record for Cyber Week sales in the US. One way shoppers were beating store closures or limited in-store numbers was by ordering online and picking up in store or using curbside delivery, which saw a 32% increase in use YoY.

"As retailers were forced to cut back hours and traffic in physical stores for safety, the industry experienced an unprecedented surge in digital sales over Cyber Week," said Rob Garf, VP of Strategy & Insights, Salesforce. "This year [Black Friday and Cyber Monday] became a bit marginalized as demand was pulled earlier in the holiday season and the week. The steady drumbeat of sales throughout the holiday will help retailers fulfill orders on time, which will be strained with the surge in online orders coupled with capacity issues of traditional shipping carriers."

Meanwhile, Adobe Digital Insights notes that Cyber Monday is now the single-largest online shopping day in history, with a reported $10.8 billion in sales according to their data. Their researchers found that post-Cyber Monday, shoppers were continuing to hit online outlets to make holiday purchases.

Their experts further found that mobile is playing a big part in holiday shopping this year, accounting for more than one-third (37%) of Cyber Monday sales.

"Throughout the remainder of the holiday season, we expect to see record sales continue and curbside pickup to gain even more momentum as shoppers avoid crowds and potential shipping delays," said Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe Digital Insights.

And, even mid-pandemic or perhaps because of the pandemic, shoppers aren't setting aside luxury. New data out from Qubit finds that luxury retailers saw some of the highest revenue growth so far this season.

And, even mid-pandemic or perhaps because of the pandemic, shoppers aren't setting aside luxury. New data out from Qubit finds that luxury retailers saw some of the highest revenue growth so far this season.

