Cryptocurrency regulations in the largest markets around the world

As more and more people use cryptocurrencies for online transactions and as a way to invest their money, national governments are taking note. The governments know that digital coins also appeal to criminals, which is just one of the reasons why they're implementing more rules and regulations. Here are some of the highlights of cryptocurrency regulations in the largest markets for digital coins around the world.

United States

Cryptocurrencies aren't legal tender in the United States, but they are legal to use. Different federal agencies have different definitions of what a cryptocurrency is, and this creates a lot of confusion. To add to the complexity, each state has different rules, regulations and tax guidance on cryptocurrency.

Canada

Cryptocurrencies aren't legal tender in Canada. However, Canadian authorities have taxed them since 2013. At the federal level, digital coins are treated like securities. At the provincial level, there is a mishmash of regulations that are inconsistent from one location to another. Exchanges are treated like money services businesses for regulations and documentation requirements.

Australia

Australia categorizes cryptocurrencies as legal tender. They are treated as property. Digital coins are subjected to capital gains taxes. There are regulations around initial coin offerings and the operations of cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Japan

Japan is one of few countries that treats cryptocurrencies as legal tender. Users have to register with the Financial Services Agency. Bitcoin and alt coins are considered to be property. The tax rates range from 15% to 55%. Cryptocurrency exchanges are legal and highly regulated.

South Korea

Cryptocurrency isn't legal tender in South Korea, but it is legal to use in transactions between individual citizens. South Korea has a regulatory system that closely monitors all of those transactions. The transactions are currently tax-free because digital coins are neither considered an asset nor a currency. South Korea was expected to have a taxation system in place for cryptocurrencies in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has lengthened this timeline.

China

China is another country in which cryptocurrencies aren't legal tender. The nation is known to have harsh policies around digital coins. Some people use workarounds for foreign platforms and websites that aren't caught by China's strict firewall. Oddly, China does allow cryptocurrency mining. China's Central Bank is working on creating a cryptocurrency for the nation, and the government would back and legalize its use.

India

In India, cryptocurrency exchanges have just been allowed to operate. The nation is continuing to work on pro-crypto regulations that continue to help citizens of the country transfer BTC to INR, buy goods with the digital currency and invest. The tax status of digital coins also isn't clear for now. However, the nation's Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxation said that anybody who makes a profit on digital coin investments will have to pay taxes on those profits. In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India banned transactions with cryptocurrency. In March 2020, the Supreme Court of India declared the ban unconstitutional.

United Kingdom

Cryptocurrencies aren't legal tender in the United Kingdom. This nation is taking a conservative approach to the use of digital coins. Users have to go through a specific registration process. Gains and losses are subjected to capital gains taxes. Other taxes depend on the type of activity.

