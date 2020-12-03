BizReport.com | Free Magazines
December 03, 2020


4 trends to watch in ecommerce for 2021

While no one can predict what the world will look like in 2021, some say there is reason to hope that life will return to a semblance of 'normal' for the bulk of the world. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has likely changed - for many years - how consumers shop, and that, according to several experts, is why brands much begin changing strategy for 2021 now. Here are four trends to watch in ecommerce.

by Kristina Knight

First, look to stoppable solutions within digital campaigns

"We'll absolutely see a greater focus on e-commerce capabilities, such as more built-in shoppable solutions in digital ads," said Stephanie Scheper, VP os Sales & Head of Retail, Tremor Video. "Additionally, since we may be witnessing a permanent shift to online shopping, advertisements should provide unique and engaging opportunities to make the ecommerce experience as seamless as possible for viewers. The ability to personalize messaging on CTV will prove to be a tremendous benefit to help brands communicate specific offers, hours, and availability at the local level."

Second, buying direct

"While we have seen consumers being more willing to buy direct in recent years and have seen many new companies dabble with a DTC strategy, we know this is a new capability for many of the big companies responsible for many of the brands we typically see in the big box retailers," said David Feick, SVP & Tech Lead, ENGINE Insights. "Prior to COVID-19, most consumers either shopped online or had items shipped to their homes or offices. Now, with shipping times being extended or resulting in delays, curbside is an effective way to avoid risk while still getting your items typically the same day. Consumers are becoming habituated to the conveniences of same-day pickup, when only a few months ago they were accustomed to two-day shipping."

Third, a switch in how demographics are engaging

"On the consumer side, we are seeing the demographics of the "online shopper" change as older generations fulfill more of their shopping needs online, as demonstrated in a recent report from eMarketer. This necessitates a change in the media strategy deployed by brands to fuel their e-commerce efforts. We are also watching the continued focus by Social publishers on bringing the transaction as close as possible to the impression, keeping consumers "on platform" with shoppable ad units and on-platform payment options," said Luke Hathaway, VP of Social, Amobee.






