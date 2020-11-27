Top 3 tips to improve brand value using social media

by Kristina Knight

First, remember social is about the relationship

"In the last year alone, the number of social media users has increased by 12% globally, according to our October 2020 Global Statshot Report. With more than 4.1 billion people on social media, there is a significant opportunity for brands to increase their value," said Henk Campher, VP of Corporate Marketing & Head of Social Impact, Hootsuite. "While social media can serve as a promotional channel, it's important for brands to never lose sight of its core value: building relationships. In the midst of the pandemic, it's become increasingly clear that people are craving authentic and genuine interactions. Connecting with customers by taking on an empathetic "human-first" approach will turn your brand into a two-way channel where you can build deeper emotional connections with your customers."

Second, remember to listen

"The best brands on social media are good listeners. No brand wants to be viewed as the person at the party who just talks about themself. Social media, if used in the right way, can be a powerful tool to listen and engage with customers. Using advanced analytics as a tool can make brands smarter. Through social listening, brands can find answers to the most important questions: What are people saying about your brand? What are the most important cultural conversations taking place on social media? What are competitors talking about? At the end of the day, customers want to be heard. To stand out in a sea of competition and improve brand value on social, it's important to listen and think, before publishing," said Campher.

Third, remember the brand's core identity

"The brands that succeed on social media understand their place as a part of a larger conversation. Brands need to stay true to their identities and their audience by asking: "what is my role?"; "what conversations make sense for me to weigh in on and why?"; "how can social media contribute to my business objectives?"--having a voice in important conversations can be powerful for a brand. However, if a brand is commenting on topics that don't align with the brand's personality and identity, customers will notice. As different conversations are constantly taking place across social media, it's important to create a blueprint for how to comment on a conversation, if at all," said Campher.

