Top 3 tips to create identity framework

by Kristina Knight

First, collect email addresses

"With the era of the third-party cookie coming to an end, the email address is more relevant than ever. The email address acts as both a digital passport (you use it to log in to Facebook, Spotify, etc.) and as the inbox where you consume media," said Kerel Cooper, SVP of Global Marketing, LiveIntent. "It can be used as both as a cross-device identifier, and as a reliable way to serve ads to the right audience. After third-party cookies deprecate, the email address will continue to be a key ingredient to creating and activating people-based campaigns across platforms, channels and devices."

Second, create a holistic first party data strategy

"Creating a holistic first-party data strategy is a great way to continue to provide value to your audience. Using the data they are granted by nature of the relationship with their audience, who have raised their hands and asked to be contacted, brands and publishers have a unique opportunity to control their destiny in an era of third-party cookie deprecation. By leveraging a combination of first-party data and the power of email with a forward-looking identity framework, brands and publishers will be able to enjoy all the features, functionalities and profit of the walled gardens on their own properties," said Cooper.

Third, create a next-gen identity graph

"Advertisers and Publishers should take a step back and come up with a holistic plan for securing assets they can use as an Identity Graph," said Cooper. "This includes: subscription, contextual, behavioral, email and other data points and actions. When Publishers and Advertisers have the ability to create linkages between all of the identifiers that are associated with an individual user, they are preparing themselves for the future. The next generation identity graph allows Advertisers and Publishers to tie all of these data points together with privacy and consent in mind, creating a stronger profile of the user, packaging up audiences and making them actionable with any technology partner they choose."

Tags: advertising, advertising data, consumer data, consumer data trends, data strategy, data tips, ecommerce data, LiveIntent