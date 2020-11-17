Study: Privacy influencing more purchase decisions

by Kristina Knight

Increasing engagement and purchases may be as simple as improving brands' privacy

reputation.That is a key takeaway from Ensono's new report. According to researchers

91% of consumers say retailers' reputations for privacy influence their buying decisions;

they further found that more than two-thirds (68%) of consumers have stopping

shopping retailers who have been involved in data breaches.

"It is essential for retailers to have complete visibility across their IT infrastructure no

matter the platform. By forming a baseline and measuring security maturity annually

including risk analysis, teams can focus on introducing solutions that provide the most

incident response value and reduce liability," said James Cermak, Senior Product

Manager of Security, Ensono. "Security

engineers can build a holistic security visibility and 24x365 incident response that

enables real-time threat detection of all systems, including mainframe events, as they

happen which could be linked to an evolving threat to any system across the

enterprise."

The report also underlines a changing of how consumers are looking at data sharing.

Their report shows that 78% of those surveyed have 'avoided sharing' data online to

limit access to their personal information, and that half (50%) believe that 'outside

hackers' are the biggest threat to public-sector security.

Consumers' lack of trust isn't just for retailers. About one-third (30%) say they don't trust

healthcare or insurance providers to safeguard their personal data, and more than 80%

believe there 'is a moderate threat' to their data when they access online portals for

healthcare and insurance.

According to Cernak, now is the time for retailers and merchants to deploy zero-trust

strategies where data in concerned.

"Moving to a zero-trust strategy helps prevent breaches by eliminating the concept of

trust from the technical architecture. Zero Trust architectures better protect data through

strict access control, network segmentation, and application layer threat prevention.

This strategy is also effective in reducing the risk of privileged escalation and lateral

movement which are common methods for advanced attacks and ransomware," said

Cermak.

More data from the Ensono report

can be accessed here.

