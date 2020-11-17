Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : November 17, 2020
Study: Privacy influencing more purchase decisions
Security and data privacy are two keys to consumer engagement that are more important than ever. That is a key takeaway from new Ensono data which finds that nearly all (91%) consumers from their survey said retailers' privacy reputations were key to influencing purchase decisions.
Increasing engagement and purchases may be as simple as improving brands' privacy
reputation.That is a key takeaway from Ensono's new report. According to researchers
91% of consumers say retailers' reputations for privacy influence their buying decisions;
they further found that more than two-thirds (68%) of consumers have stopping
shopping retailers who have been involved in data breaches.
"It is essential for retailers to have complete visibility across their IT infrastructure no
matter the platform. By forming a baseline and measuring security maturity annually
including risk analysis, teams can focus on introducing solutions that provide the most
incident response value and reduce liability," said James Cermak, Senior Product
Manager of Security, Ensono. "Security
engineers can build a holistic security visibility and 24x365 incident response that
enables real-time threat detection of all systems, including mainframe events, as they
happen which could be linked to an evolving threat to any system across the
enterprise."
The report also underlines a changing of how consumers are looking at data sharing.
Their report shows that 78% of those surveyed have 'avoided sharing' data online to
limit access to their personal information, and that half (50%) believe that 'outside
hackers' are the biggest threat to public-sector security.
Consumers' lack of trust isn't just for retailers. About one-third (30%) say they don't trust
healthcare or insurance providers to safeguard their personal data, and more than 80%
believe there 'is a moderate threat' to their data when they access online portals for
healthcare and insurance.
According to Cernak, now is the time for retailers and merchants to deploy zero-trust
strategies where data in concerned.
"Moving to a zero-trust strategy helps prevent breaches by eliminating the concept of
trust from the technical architecture. Zero Trust architectures better protect data through
strict access control, network segmentation, and application layer threat prevention.
This strategy is also effective in reducing the risk of privileged escalation and lateral
movement which are common methods for advanced attacks and ransomware," said
Cermak.
More data from the Ensono report
can be accessed here.
Tags: advertising, consumer data, consumer data privacy, contextual advertising, data privacy, Ensono
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Privacy influencing more purchase decisions
- Reports: Context, placement key to engagement
- Experts: What to expect from a pandemic holiday season
- Reports: Unofficial holiday shopping start strong
- Top 3 tips to boost revenue via mobile apps
- Expert: How to take back data control
- Forecast: Spending to top $189b for 2020 holidays
- How tech can enhance merchants' digital transformation