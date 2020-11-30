Reports: Thanksgiving Weekend a digital boon for merchants

by Kristina Knight

The surge in shopping has some believing that Cyber Monday, the Monday following Thanksgiving, will also be a record-breaker, which sales perhaps surpassing the $10.8 billion mark.

Of the online numbers, $3.6 billion was spent via smartphone, a 25% YoY increase. That accounts for about 40% of the entire online spend, but they note that no everyone was shipping items home. BOPIS, including curbside pickup, orders increased by 52% on Black Friday.

One of the more interesting findings, though, is that people weren't only buying from big retailers, although they saw the biggest increase in sales (403% over October sales numbers). Smaller stores saw a 349% increase over their October sales numbers.

"We are seeing strong growth as consumers continue to move shopping from offline to online this year. New consoles, phones, smart devices and TVs that are traditional Black Friday purchases are sharing online shopping cart space this year with unorthodox Black Friday purchases such as groceries, clothes and alcohol, that would previously have been purchased in-store," said Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe Digital Insights.

More Adobe Analytics data can be accessed here.

But, while online shopping surged on Black Friday, Sensormatic Solutions notes that in-store traffic saw significant declines (52% decrease YoY). They believe the decline is due to Coronavirus concerns.

"Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, shoppers were more purposeful in their in-person Black Friday shopping, causing significantly less crowds than we've seen in the past," said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting, Sensormatic Solutions. "As we approach Super Saturday, December 19, and corresponding shipping deadlines, we expect to see some of the in-store traffic that didn't materialize on Black Friday appear as consumers wrap up their holiday shopping and make last-minute purchases."

More data from Sensormatic Solutions can be found here.

