BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Advertising : November 16, 2020


Reports: Context, placement key to engagement

It is no secret that contextually relevant ads are more engaging to consumers, and yet many brands and marketers continue to miss that connection. But context isn't the only key; brands also need to be aware of the quality near their ads. Two new report outline just how important context has come to be for both consumers and brands.

by Kristina Knight

First, from Integral Ad Science (IAS), new data indicates that the quality of content is nearly as important as the context of the ad and the adjacent copy. Their data shows that just over half (52%) of consumers 'are less favorable' to brands that place ads near low quality content, and that nearly two-thirds (62%) will stop using a brand that consistently places ads near lower quality content.

How are consumers determining the quality of content - that is dependent on trust. According to the IAS 67% of US consumers say content from trusted sources is important for determining the quality of that content. They further found that more than one-third (39%) are more likely to engage with ads placed in high quality environments.

More data from IAS can be accessed here.

Similar findings were discovered for UK consumers. IAS's Power of Context - UK report indicates that 70% of UK consumers are 'more likely' to remember ads places near contextually relevant content. Their data further found that 73% of consumers feel that the positive or negative feeling associated with ad copy is key to their overall brand perception.

Nick Morley, EMEA MD at Integral Ad Science, said, "The data clearly shows contextually relevant ads impact consumers beyond their immediate response, forming part of their longer-term recall and favourability towards a brand. For marketers, this is essential to stand out within increasingly crowded marketplaces and drive action as a result of ads seen. As the industry approaches a key seasonal period, ad environments must be considered from both a contextual and sentiment perspective to capture long-term consumer interest."

More data from the IAS report can be found here.






Tags: IAS, Nick Morley, ad placement, advertising, advertising tips, content quality tips, contextual advertising








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2020/11/reports-context-placement-key-to-engagement.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.