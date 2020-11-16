Reports: Context, placement key to engagement

by Kristina Knight

First, from Integral Ad Science (IAS), new data indicates that the quality of content is nearly as important as the context of the ad and the adjacent copy. Their data shows that just over half (52%) of consumers 'are less favorable' to brands that place ads near low quality content, and that nearly two-thirds (62%) will stop using a brand that consistently places ads near lower quality content.

How are consumers determining the quality of content - that is dependent on trust. According to the IAS 67% of US consumers say content from trusted sources is important for determining the quality of that content. They further found that more than one-third (39%) are more likely to engage with ads placed in high quality environments.

More data from IAS can be accessed here.

Similar findings were discovered for UK consumers. IAS's Power of Context - UK report indicates that 70% of UK consumers are 'more likely' to remember ads places near contextually relevant content. Their data further found that 73% of consumers feel that the positive or negative feeling associated with ad copy is key to their overall brand perception.

Nick Morley, EMEA MD at Integral Ad Science, said, "The data clearly shows contextually relevant ads impact consumers beyond their immediate response, forming part of their longer-term recall and favourability towards a brand. For marketers, this is essential to stand out within increasingly crowded marketplaces and drive action as a result of ads seen. As the industry approaches a key seasonal period, ad environments must be considered from both a contextual and sentiment perspective to capture long-term consumer interest."

More data from the IAS report can be found here.

Tags: IAS, Nick Morley, ad placement, advertising, advertising tips, content quality tips, contextual advertising