BizReport : Advertising : November 19, 2020
Report: CTV impressions spike, here's how to connect
2020 may not be a highlight for many brands and marketers, but for CTV there is an upside. According to new data out from Innovid, CTV impressions are up 55% (Q3, YoY). What's more, CTV outperformed both mobile and desktop for impressions, increasing 33% in 2019 and then 41% in 2020.
"CTV's massive 2020 surge in adoption by both viewers and advertisers has disrupted
traditional strategies and forced everyone to reevaluate," said Jessica Hogue, GM,
Measurement & Analytics, Innovid. "The onset of
the coronavirus pandemic drove massive cord-cutting behavior, with advertisers
following audiences."
Hogue notes that in April Innovid reported a 22% increase (YoY) to CTV ad impressions
while overall video impressions sank 14%. benchmarks">More data from Innovid's US Video Benchmarks can be accessed
here.
However, experts note that CTV isn't just a find-and-replace system with traditional
video because streaming viewers are engaging differently than traditional TV watchers.
"When advertising on CTV, add custom QR codes to drive second screen actions, but
be aware that younger demographics are more likely to scan, and be mindful to give
consumers clear direction on what is in it for them," said Les Seifer, VP and Head of
Creative, Tremor Video.
And remember that partnerships work well in CTV.
"Brands should work with partners as early as possible to leverage in-house and
publisher data to ensure they reach and engage their target audience and maximize the
effectiveness of their ad campaigns," said Stephanie Scheper, VP of Sales and Head of
Retail, Tremor Video. "Additionally, CTV allows for robust targeting opportunities - such
as re-targeting a viewer exposed to your competitor's messaging. Coupling this
targeting precision with creative that further validates the benefit of your brand is a win-
win this holiday season."
Finally, remember to think omnichannel, as more shoppers are engaging on multiple
platforms.
"Brands should focus on omnichannel and how it can amplify CTV and digital as both of
these channels have been bombarded by so many brands," said James Heller, CEO
and Co-Founder, Wrapify. "This includes
integrating addressable TV and targeted OOH with direct mail. As people continue to
work from home, the OOH platforms that can penetrate neighborhoods in tandem with a
concerted direct mail campaign can make Facebook and other digital platforms perform
higher."
Heller points to the potential of using gig-delivery services to advertise on cars, and
targeting mailing using direct-mail services like PebblePost to hypertarget
neighborhoods to potentially trigger higher engagement levels.
Tags: advertising, CTV ads, CTV tips, CTV trends, Innovid, streaming video, Tremor Video, video advertising, Wrapify
