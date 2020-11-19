Report: CTV impressions spike, here's how to connect

by Kristina Knight

"CTV's massive 2020 surge in adoption by both viewers and advertisers has disrupted

traditional strategies and forced everyone to reevaluate," said Jessica Hogue, GM,

Measurement & Analytics, Innovid. "The onset of

the coronavirus pandemic drove massive cord-cutting behavior, with advertisers

following audiences."

Hogue notes that in April Innovid reported a 22% increase (YoY) to CTV ad impressions

while overall video impressions sank 14%. benchmarks">More data from Innovid's US Video Benchmarks can be accessed

here.

However, experts note that CTV isn't just a find-and-replace system with traditional

video because streaming viewers are engaging differently than traditional TV watchers.

"When advertising on CTV, add custom QR codes to drive second screen actions, but

be aware that younger demographics are more likely to scan, and be mindful to give

consumers clear direction on what is in it for them," said Les Seifer, VP and Head of

Creative, Tremor Video.

And remember that partnerships work well in CTV.

"Brands should work with partners as early as possible to leverage in-house and

publisher data to ensure they reach and engage their target audience and maximize the

effectiveness of their ad campaigns," said Stephanie Scheper, VP of Sales and Head of

Retail, Tremor Video. "Additionally, CTV allows for robust targeting opportunities - such

as re-targeting a viewer exposed to your competitor's messaging. Coupling this

targeting precision with creative that further validates the benefit of your brand is a win-

win this holiday season."

Finally, remember to think omnichannel, as more shoppers are engaging on multiple

platforms.

"Brands should focus on omnichannel and how it can amplify CTV and digital as both of

these channels have been bombarded by so many brands," said James Heller, CEO

and Co-Founder, Wrapify. "This includes

integrating addressable TV and targeted OOH with direct mail. As people continue to

work from home, the OOH platforms that can penetrate neighborhoods in tandem with a

concerted direct mail campaign can make Facebook and other digital platforms perform

higher."

Heller points to the potential of using gig-delivery services to advertise on cars, and

targeting mailing using direct-mail services like PebblePost to hypertarget

neighborhoods to potentially trigger higher engagement levels.

Tags: advertising, CTV ads, CTV tips, CTV trends, Innovid, streaming video, Tremor Video, video advertising, Wrapify