New to SEO? Here Are Some Terms You Should Know About

SEO itself is a technical term, an acronym for Search Engine Optimization. Only the most technically inclined digital marketing experts had heard about the word about a decade back or so. It is a field that has been made possible by the internet and its ubiquitousness. However, it is something that all modern marketers know about and something that even businesses and personal bloggers are aware of today.

Like other technical fields, SEO has a plethora of terms that are associated with it. With the practice, new words and phrases have been coined to refer to the various techniques and components that are a part of everyday SEO activities. The following list of terms should prove to be of immense help to someone new to the field and is keen to know and understand it better.

IP address

Every device connected to the internet remains connected through a numerical address. It helps to think of it as a digital and the numeric equivalent of a physical address. There are two types of IP addresses consisting of both longer and shorter varieties. Short (IPv4) addresses are more common and look something like 123.45.67.890.

Keyword

This is the term an internet user uses to search for something in a search engine. As per SEO best practices, web pages should be optimized for specific keywords. Your accuracy is this is one of the fundamental techniques necessary for SEO.

Keyword Density

This term refers to how dense keywords are on a webpage. Keyword density is measured by the percentage of words constituting and the total word content. There are illegitimate SEO techniques like keyword stuffing, where you inflate the keyword density by spamming. However, this might attract penalties from search engines that can do far more harm than good.

LSI Or Latent Semantic Indexing Keywords

Modern search engines use advanced algorithms that detect the keywords present on a piece of web content. Current algorithms, as the experts at SEO Crawler explain, can not only detect the keywords but also determine their relevance through synonymous words and phrases referred to as LSI keywords. It helps your content to rank for keywords that you haven't even specially optimized them for.

Manual Submission

This term refers to manually submitting webpages to search engines for crawling instead of using automated software to accomplish the task. Another lesser-used term that refers to the same thing is Hand Submission.

Natural Linking

This term describes the hypertext links that are included in the actual text content of the page. These links lead to resources that provide more or relevant information adding to the usefulness of the content.

Nofollow

The nofollow attribute of a link instructs Google not to follow you using the link. Nofollow and Dofollow links are a part of link juice or the value of a particular link. The tag "nofollow" provides this nofollow instruction.

PPC

PPC is yet another acronym that stands for Pay-Per-Click. It refers to search engine advertisement systems. In the procedure, advertisers pay only whenever a person clicks on the ad. Users see this ad and organic results or naturally ranked pages for specific keywords when searching for it. The amount charged to the advertiser is determined by the number of clicks on his ad.

Ranking and PageRank

Ranking refers to the position of the webpage for a particular search query. PageRank is the technical term used for Google's assessment of web page popularity.

Reciprocal Link

In its essence, a reciprocal link is an instance of link swapping. It's someone linking to a page in return for a link to his page.

SERP(S)

SERP stands for Search Engine Results Page(s). It refers to the several pages that search engines provide when a user inputs a particular search query.

SEO

The term SEO collectively refers to all the tasks and techniques used to optimize a web page for search engines. The primary aim is to get better SERP rankings.

Sitemap

A sitemap is what the name suggests- a map of your site. Such sitemaps link to the various site pages that help search engine crawlers or spiders to index them.

Spider

Spiders are software programs used internally by search engines. They crawl the web, collecting information and moving from one page to another by following the links on the page. The information collected from such a software spider crawl is stored in the search engine database. This information is then used to produce SERP pages for search terms.

As the internet gets more crowded with competing businesses and blogs and users, SEO is all set to become a part of everyday vocabulary. Most netizens know that the technique is going on behind the screens to serve them with the results for their search queries. As the competition increases and the search engines try to provide a better service, the algorithm undergoes modifications. The terms mentioned in this article should help you understand existing best practices and new developments.

