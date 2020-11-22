5 Main Online Business Strategy Tips for Beginners

Setting up an online business is generally easier than starting a brick-and-mortar store and that's why many entrepreneurs are starting their own e-commerce shops.

There are an estimated 24 million online business owners taking advantage of the perks of an online business. Online business owners can target consumers looking for their products, perform business from any location with internet access, and sell their products 24/7 while making their own work hours.

Developing an online business strategy considering the following tips could help you give your e-commerce storefront the push it needs to begin making sales, reach potential customers, and establishing your brand's identity:

Choose The Correct Platform

There are lots of options when it comes to building your business's online presence but it's an important decision for establishing the credibility of an online store. WordPress, Wix, and e-commerce platforms like Shopify and BigCommerce provide templates to help beginners build clean websites. Each web design platform varies in cost between $10 - $30 a month. A hosting company can help you choose a domain name, host, and build a site that works for your business.

Simplify the Design

When designing your site it's important to design something that's sleek, uses colors that appeal to your customer base, and gives people the necessary options they need to successfully navigate your site and make a purchase.

Choosing the right theme will be essential to your website's design, so choose one that fits your niche, and keeps people on your site. If you are starting an online t-shirt business, then you want all of your cool t-shirt designs displayed front and center on your site to ensure that everyone sees them.

Make it Easy for Customers To Contact You

If customers feel as though they have access to you, then they may be more likely to buy your products. If a question has a question about a product you can use an AI chatbot to redirect them to your frequently asked questions page or send them to your contact form. Providing quick responses to your customers will validate when they make a request from you. Automated responses that let them know their contact has been received and when they can expect to hear an answer from you could alleviate their worries and develop more trust for your brand.

Plan a Marketing Strategy

Optimizing your search results is an organic way to reach lots of customers and is free. Using keywords relevant to your niche, location, and audience helps search engines detect what your site is about so they can display it to search users looking for your products and services.

An easy way for businesses to develop content that targets certain populations is by starting a blog for their business. This blog could use affiliate links to market certain products within blogs while providing valuable content relevant to their business and their consumers.

Social media pages can also be another free tool to drive traffic to your website, get feedback from customers, and build a community around your business. Facebook groups, Instagram fan pages, and Tik-Tok challenges are a few examples of how social media has successfully helped businesses reach their consumers.

Improve Your Site's Conversions

Every individual that comes in contact with your content is a potential customer, especially those that end up on your website. Building your site so that you can collect users' emails or Facebook to inform them about new content, upcoming sale offers, or even remind them when they've abandoned items in their shopping cart could improve your site's conversion rate.

