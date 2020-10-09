Top 3 tips to create a strong SMS campaign

by Kristina Knight

First, focus on the content.

"By providing valuable and personalized content that reflects the consumer's needs, brands can effectively engage audiences and create brand affinity. More often than not, consumers will read messages from brands and if the content included in that text message is not relevant or personalized, it can easily turn a consumer off. Marketers must make clear they respect the intimate nature of the channel, match the conversational tone of the medium, and value the high level of engagement that can emerge from the right "calls to action" on text. Asking for specific feedback and a discount code in return, or an easy YES or NO response does not require a lot of time and effort by audiences and can make the campaign more effective and easily improve your product," said JulieAnn McKellogg, Director of Audience Growth, Subtext.

Second, cadence can make or break engagement.

"The right cadence makes for a strong SMS marketing strategy. By sending an overabundance of text messages, marketers can run the risk of a high opt-out rate," said McKellogg. "To be successful, marketers need to tailor the cadence of messages based on the needs of their audiences and the content they are delivering. Ask your audience how often they want to hear from you. They will respond."

Third, keep the tone personal.

"Keep it personal. That's why we use this channel. Leverage your brand's distinctive tone and voice in SMS marketing, but with individuals. Have your team managing your text channels establish individual identities with the audience, i.e., "Hey, it's JulieAnn from Subtext." We are used to communicating with individuals on text, and your text campaigns should be no different. Not only does the brand tone need to be distinctive, but it is also equally important for it to be consistent. A brand tone is a company's linguistic signature and not every signature is the same," said McKellogg.

Tags: mobile marketing, mobile marketing tips, SMS ad campaign, sms marketing, sms message tips, Subtext