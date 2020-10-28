Study finds more brands trust social to deliver customers

by Kristina Knight

Smart marketers aren't just using social media as a parking spot for new ad campaigns.

They are instead using social to have conversations that build deeper relationships with

their core customers. That is a key finding from a recent Hootsuite and Altimeter

Research report. According to researchers 67% of those studied believe social

networks help build better corporate relationships and overall brand health (84%), and

that nearly one-third (28%) have improved their overall ad reach without using actual

advertisements.

"Hootsuite's findings show that the days of social media being used solely as a

megaphone by marketing teams should be over," said Tom Keiser, CEO Hootsuite. "To

realize its full value, social needs to be connected into the lifeblood and workflow of the

entire organization, not just the social media marketing department--and be completely

focused on the customer and the customer's experience. Every single employee should

be involved in forming and executing on the company's social media strategy."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 65% believe 'sharing' platforms like Hootsuite help to maintain closer brand-

consumer relationships

▪ 84% say strong relationship ties reflect overall brand health

▪ 66% of execs say social is fueling their digital transformation

"Adopting mature social media practices is a stepping stone towards broader digital

transformation--an urgent priority for many organizations as they prioritize digital

resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Ed Terpening, Senior

Industry Analyst at Altimeter and co-author of the Social Transformation Report.

"Along the way, we've lost sight of one of social media's most potent attributes: the

ability to engage, have a conversation, and develop a relationship," said Charlene Li,

Senior Fellow and Founder of Altimeter and co-author of the Social Transformation

Report. "Our research found that focusing on social media's relationship power led to

greater brand health and deepened employee engagement across all channels--not

just social media."

More data from

The Social Transformation Report can be downloaded here.

Tags: Altimeter, Hootsuite, social advertising, social commerce, social data, social marketing, social marketing trends