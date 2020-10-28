Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : October 28, 2020
Study finds more brands trust social to deliver customers
More and more businesses are turning to social networks to reach their customer base. That is a key takeaway from new Altimeter Research and Hootsuite data which finds, among other things, that 80% of brands believe social media helps them reach their customers.
Smart marketers aren't just using social media as a parking spot for new ad campaigns.
They are instead using social to have conversations that build deeper relationships with
their core customers. That is a key finding from a recent Hootsuite and Altimeter
Research report. According to researchers 67% of those studied believe social
networks help build better corporate relationships and overall brand health (84%), and
that nearly one-third (28%) have improved their overall ad reach without using actual
advertisements.
"Hootsuite's findings show that the days of social media being used solely as a
megaphone by marketing teams should be over," said Tom Keiser, CEO Hootsuite. "To
realize its full value, social needs to be connected into the lifeblood and workflow of the
entire organization, not just the social media marketing department--and be completely
focused on the customer and the customer's experience. Every single employee should
be involved in forming and executing on the company's social media strategy."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ 65% believe 'sharing' platforms like Hootsuite help to maintain closer brand-
consumer relationships
▪ 84% say strong relationship ties reflect overall brand health
▪ 66% of execs say social is fueling their digital transformation
"Adopting mature social media practices is a stepping stone towards broader digital
transformation--an urgent priority for many organizations as they prioritize digital
resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Ed Terpening, Senior
Industry Analyst at Altimeter and co-author of the Social Transformation Report.
"Along the way, we've lost sight of one of social media's most potent attributes: the
ability to engage, have a conversation, and develop a relationship," said Charlene Li,
Senior Fellow and Founder of Altimeter and co-author of the Social Transformation
Report. "Our research found that focusing on social media's relationship power led to
greater brand health and deepened employee engagement across all channels--not
just social media."
More data from
The Social Transformation Report can be downloaded here.
