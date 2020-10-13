Study: App usage up 25% YoY

by Kristina Knight

Even as consumers eased out of lockdown and back into a more typical lifestyle, they didn't change how much they were using mobile devices. That is a key takeaway from App Annie's latest mobile usage report which finds that consumers once again increased their time spent in the mobile space. One key change, though, is that it isn't just games that are getting consumers' attention.

For the third quarter App Annie's researchers found that the Dating and Events app category skyrocketed, growing 45% quarter over quarter. Games were the definite winner, seeing a 310% QoQ increase in downloads. Library apps also saw a strong growth rate at 100% QoQ.

"2020 to date has been a banner year for gaming, and the launch of next generation consoles this holiday season is poised to drive even bigger growth with more affordable models set to further expand the gamer user base," write the report authors.

And, despite the fact that many are still not actually traveling to vacation destinations because of the COVID19 pandemic, they are looking at travel destinations, perhaps in preparation for after a vaccine is found or when coronavirus infection numbers have dropped. In fact, App Annie's report finds that travel apps saw download increases of 50% QoQ while Navigation apps increased downloads by 25% and Weather apps saw download increases of 15%.

More App Annie data can be accessed here.

