Studies ID vulnerabilities for US businesses

by Kristina Knight

First, according to MobileIron most people (80%) around the world don't want to return full-time to the office, preferring instead to perhaps do a hybrid work-at-home schedule even though many (30%) say not having their team at-hand was a hindrance to productivity. It seems many would prefer to solve the problem of proximity while keeping a bit of the work-at-home vibe going.



This, of course, presents other problems for many brands. Chief among them is securing company information over multiple devices and even at-home Wi-Fi connections that may not have a much security at work connections. Mobile devices present another security issue for many IT departments, which is why some experts believe brands need to institute zero tolerance/zero trust policies for people who work remote.



"Organizations need to bolster their mobile threat defenses, as cybercriminals are increasingly targeting text and SMS messages, social media, productivity, and messaging apps that enable link sharing with phishing attacks," said Brian Foster, SVP Product Management, MobileIron. "Mobile devices are everywhere and have access to practically everything...Hackers know that people are using their loosely secured mobile devices more than ever before to access corporate data, and increasingly targeting them."



Meanwhile, data out from Claroty notes that more than half of enterprises they surveyed say they've seen an uptick in cybersecurity threats since the pandemic lockdowns began and about 51% say they now believe their organization is at greater risk from cyber criminals than pre-COVID19.

On the plus side most (84%) of those surveyed say they believe their business is prepared for a hack or other disruption.

"This data clearly indicates that there has been an increase in cyber threats to industrial enterprises globally since the start of the pandemic, proving just how crucial it is to reduce risk by understanding the threats to OT security and improving collaboration between IT and OT teams," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO, Claroty.

As to who is at greatest risk, Claroty's data indicates that manufacturing brands comprise about 15% of the 'most vulnerable list for US businesses, building management systems, pharma brands and electric utilities companies each account for about 12% of the vulnerable list.

